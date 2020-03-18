Astro gives complimentary viewing of all channels to Sports Pack subscribers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Astro will offer more contents in its Sports Pack with complimentary viewing for all Astro channels from now to April 30. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — Good news for sports fans.

From now to April 30, Astro will offer more content in its Sports Pack with complimentary viewing for all Astro channels.

Its Head of Sports Lee Choong Khay said as the world goes through challenging times to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, Astro was committed to keep serving sports fans in Malaysia.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is unprecedented where many events including global sporting events have been postponed by their organisers.”

“We had earlier announced that our loyal Sports Pack customers will enjoy UEFA Euro 2020 for free. We are committed to this when the tournament kicks off on the new dates of 11 June to 11 July 2021,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the company was currently working closely with its sports content partners to ensure it continues to deliver to their customers.

This good news came a day after the company announced that it would offer its customers complimentary viewing of all movie channels from March 18 to March 31.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had on Monday announced the Movement Control Order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.