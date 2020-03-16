Japanese adult company offers 200 titles for free amid Covid-19 outbreak, site crashes same day

Japanese adult company is giving away 200 titles for free throughout March following Covid-19 outbreak in the country. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Some Japanese companies have spotted a growth opportunity as millions of Japanese have been urged to refrain from gathering in large groups to halt the spread of coronavirus,

The country’s adult video company Soft On Demand (SOD) has announced that it will give away 200 of its titles for free to those who have to remain at home throughout the month.

The campaign, which will run until March 31, will allow fans to view titles featuring popular porn actresses on SOD Prime at no charge.

To give it a go, users must first register themselves as SOD members before being able to view the titles for free of charge.

“We hope our customers can smile a little,” a SOD public relations representative told Tokyo Sports.

The offer, has proven to be hit as the site’s server crashed on the same day due to high traffic volume.

According to SOD Prime’s Twitter account, the site’s traffic was three times higher than normal as of 4pm on March 13, the same day it announced the giveaway offer.

“Please wait while we perform recovery work,” reads another Twitter post shortly after the site crashed due to the flood of visitors.

Apart from giving out 200 free titles, SOP is also announced that they will hand out SOD Basara masturbation aids to the first 200 registrants.

SOD, however, is not the first company to offer such a unique freebie to their quarantined fans.

Last week, top-watched adult video platform Pornhub announced it is offering free access to its premium service to people who live in virus-struck Italy until April 3.

The number of new Covid-19 infections reported in Japan topped 1,500 yesterday, as the government struggles to curb the spread of the virus through various measures, including travel restrictions and asking people to avoid mass gatherings.

So far the tally stands at 1,528, including about 700 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined near Tokyo.