Free service: Lush stores in Malaysia offer their sinks, famous soaps to those who need to wash their hands

Covid-19 prompted the popular soap shop to launch a free hand-washing campaign that started today. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Lush Malaysia

PETALING JAYA, March 5 — Regular hand-washing is key in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

To encourage more people to adopt this healthy habit, beauty brand Lush is offering their stores in Malaysia for the public to wash their hands for free from today onwards.

The popular British brand, which is known for its handmade soaps and bath bombs, currently has two stores in Malaysia – Sunway Pyramid and Pavilion Kuala Lumpur.

The brand announced on Instagram today that its soaps and sinks will be available for anyone to use.

Lush is also using its shop windows to promote hand-washing guidelines in a bid to help the public guard themselves from Covid-19, it said in a media statement yesterday.

“At this time, when the public are being asked to wash their hands frequently, we think our shops can be a good place for people to wash their hands when they are out and about and might not want to pop into public toilets to wash before eating a sandwich for example,” said the statement.

The brand said it decided to offer free hand washes to the public after a second strain of coronavirus was detected by scientists.

“One consistent piece of advice from all the health organisations is that washing hands in soap and water is important for personal hygiene and as the first defence against infection.

“The other consistent piece of advice is to avoid touching your face and mouth with your hands when you are out and about in public spaces,” the statement read.

Lush opened its first Malaysian shop in 2018.