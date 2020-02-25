25-year-old US woman wears diapers, sleeps in crib to maintain ‘adult baby lifestyle’

Paigey Miller adopted the adult baby lifestyle in May 2018. ― Picture via Instagram/ mindlessdiaper

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― A 25-year-old US woman has embarked on an unusual lifestyle as a full-time adult baby and spends £230 (RM1,255) each month on diapers.

According to Mirror UK, Paigey Miller, who hails from the East Coast, starts her day waking up in her crib before her morning nappy change.

She then spends the day playing with her toys and creates online content for the adult baby and diaper lover (ABDL) online community.

The content creator adopted the lifestyle in May 2018 and set up her own subscription service in the hope that she would be able to normalise the lifestyle that she has embraced.

Her page, which has garnered 426 subscribers also help fund the costly lifestyle when adult babies purchase customised baby furniture such as high chairs appropriate to their size.

The “full-time” nature of Miller’s lifestyle means she dresses and acts as an adult baby not just in the privacy of her own home, but in public too.

Explaining the unusual lifestyle, Miller told Mirror UK that she had always collected toys and had a younger sense of humour.

She noted that her friends and family have been “very accepting” of her rare lifestyle.

“If you act like it’s not a big deal, people will take your nonchalance in their stride.

“Once I became of legal age, I started searching the internet to see if there were other people like me and there was a whole community,” she added.

Miller also admitted that she decided to go public by setting up a website and YouTube channel to make her community feel less shameful of living their best adult baby life.

She also claims that her lifestyle hasn’t had a negative impact on her dating experience as she has been engaged to someone who is not involved in ABDL.

“I’m engaged to someone who I’ve been with for five years and he doesn’t have this lifestyle, but he supports it.”