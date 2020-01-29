Japanese YouTuber cosplays as ‘Malaysian girl at Tesco’ with T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops (VIDEO)

The humble cosplay only cost iChang RM36.80 to put together. — Screengrab from YouTube/iChang Hong Kong

PETALING JAYA, Jan 29 — A Japanese YouTuber known as iChang has been getting laughs online for her simple yet accurate cosplay of a “local Malaysian girl” going grocery shopping.

In a video posted on her channel yesterday, iChang and her husband go hunting for a casual outfit consisting of a T-shirt, a pair of shorts and flip-flops at a shopping centre in Penang.

“I can picture what (Malaysian) girls wear now. It’s always flip-flops and short pants.

“Like something that they wear at home,” she said.

As they pick out items, the video takes a funny turn when iChang’s husband spots a woman wearing the exact get-up that they were aiming to recreate.

iChang and her husband found several ‘role models’ to help them come up with their cosplay outfit. — Screengrab from YouTube/iChang Hong Kong

With the help of her partner’s eagle eyes, the Hong Kong-based YouTuber eventually found the perfect outfit to transform herself into a Malaysian lass for the day.

The “costume” was also a steal at just RM36.80 for all three items.

iChang’s husband later films her walking amongst other shoppers at the mall where she passes by several women wearing outfits similar to hers.

Malaysians have been leaving positive comments on the video with many praising the couple for successfully nailing the look.

Others noted that iChang’s manner of walking needed to be fine-tuned if she truly wanted to pass as Malaysian.

“I didn’t even notice it until you pointed it out. I dress like that too,” wrote Tiffany Eva Kan.

“You look like me (aka every Chinese Malaysian teen girl),” said Kelly Lim.

“You dress like a Malaysian but the way you walk is still Japanese. Slow down a bit,” joked E One.

iChang previously made headlines in Malaysia when she documented her love for Musang King durian on her YouTube channel in July 2019.

The video showed her venturing into the streets of Hong Kong in pursuit of anything that could satisfy her craving for the thorny fruit.