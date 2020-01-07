These diamonds stole the show at the Golden Globes

US actress Awkwafina wore 'Forevermark Force of Nature' diamond brooch from Forevermark Diamonds. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — The Golden Globe Awards put on a dazzling display in Beverly Hills on Sunday night, as the stars walked the red carpet dripping with diamonds. We take a look at who wore what.

Awkwafina accepted her award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture wearing a pair of classic diamond studs, diamond cocktail rings and a one-off “Forevermark Force of Nature” diamond brooch set in 18 karat white gold — all from Forever Diamonds.

Her stylist Erica Cloud said in a statement: “Awkwafina's Dior Couture look has a regal feel to it, so I was looking for a beautiful diamond brooch to complete the look.

“Forevermark has the perfect, polished one to make the final touch. I loved how it looks like a ribbon since the neckline has the gorgeous ruffled collar and black silk tie. The brooch is a nice alternative to a traditional, tied bow.”

Charlize Theron stunned in Platinum by Tiffany & Co. — AFP pic

Charlize Theron stunned in Platinum by Tiffany & Co, teaming her gown with a statement necklace that featured an emerald weighing in at more than 10 carats, sapphires at over 21 carats and diamonds at over 25 carats.

She also wore platinum-set diamond rings, solitaire diamond earrings set in platinum, diamond stud earrings set in platinum and Fleur de Lis key bar earrings with diamonds, set in platinum from the same company.

British actress Helen Mirren wore jewelry by Harry Winston Set in Platinum. — AFP pic

Helen Mirren plumped for a cascading diamond drop necklace set in platinum and weighing in at 73.55 carats by Harry Winston Set in Platinum, which perfectly offset the neckline of her cranberry dress. The star also wore a Winston cluster diamond ring (weighing in at 29.88 carats), set in platinum, for her turn on the red carpet. — AFP-Relaxnews