Transport Ministry: AirAsia to offer fixed fares for CNY flights to Sabah and Sarawak

AirAsia is expected to make an announcement on the fares on January 7. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — East Malaysians who intend to return home for the Chinese New Year celebration can look forward to fixed fare seats from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah and Sarawak very soon. This was revealed by Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, and AirAsia is expected to make an announcement on January 7, 2020.

In an earlier report by the Borneo Post, the Transport Ministry is working closely with AirAsia to offer fixed rate air tickets before the Chinese New Year. This will be applicable for Kuala Lumpur to Sandakan and Kuala Lumpur to Tawau.

He added that the initiative is to enable youths and students in peninsula Malaysia to go back to their hometowns to celebrate Chinese New Year. Loke also said that the fixed fare promo will be announced for Hari Raya Aidilfitri as well.

After the initial announcement for Sabah, the minister also confirmed that similar good news will be announced for Sarawakians as well. When asked if it will be offered for Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, he responded that it will be mainly for secondary cities.

For the last Chinese New Year, AirAsia had offered fixed low-fares of RM99 for Kuala Lumpur to Penang, RM149 for Kuala Lumpur to Miri, Sibu and Kuching, and RM199 for Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu. The low-cost airline had also added extra late-night flights to accommodate the increased demand.

From the minister’s announcement, it appears that the new offer will be focused on secondary cities/towns such as Sandakan, Tawau, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. We expect to find out more from AirAsia in the next few days. Chinese New Year for 2020 falls on January 25 and 26. — SoyaCincau