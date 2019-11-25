Waze can now tell the exact toll prices along designated routes in Malaysia

Waze introduces new feature to estimate toll prices for Malaysian motorists. — Picture courtesy of Waze

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — As the peak year-end road trip season approaches, navigation app Waze has rolled out a new feature that could help make budgeting for your next adventure slightly less of a headache.

While the app has always known where the toll roads are, and allowed drivers to avoid them, it has now added a new feature to display the cost of each toll for motorists in Malaysia.

The update, for both iOS and Android, will enable users to view and compare toll prices when they are driving along tolled routes nationwide.

The new feature, which was earlier introduced in US and Canada, will help drivers make better planning decisions by giving them visibility of prices ahead of time and help them choose their preferred option.

In a statement, Waze product manager Moriah Royz said the hyperlocal feature was made possible through the efforts of its volunteer community of over 30,000 monthly active map editors.

“Thanks to the phenomenal efforts of our volunteer community, we’ve been able to make one of the most requested features on Waze a reality.

“Until now, Waze was trying to reduce your time spent in traffic, but now, we’re also helping our users save as much money as possible by giving them the absolute best choice of routes, based both on ETA and potential costs of tolls along the way,” Royz added.

The feature, which is compatible with high-occupancy-vehicle (HOV) lanes, is automatically enabled and users will see a toll tag on the route if it includes a toll road.

Drivers with a toll pass can also select this in the Waze app, which will be taken into account when routes are being generated.