AirAsia takes flight to Tokyo Narita

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — AirAsia made its maiden flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tokyo Narita today, a new service that signifies AirAsia’s commitment in accelerating its growth in Japan.

In a statement, the low-cost carrier said the four weekly return services will deliver over 150,000 additional visitor seats annually through Kuala Lumpur’s KLIA2 and Narita International Airport, boosting tourism and the economy ahead of Visit Malaysia 2020 and the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

AirAsia X Malaysia chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said the first flight to Tokyo Narita was flown by AirAsia’s first A330 aircraft to be equipped with high-speed AirAsia WiFi services, which allow guests to stream videos and connect with real-time social media updates 35,000 feet up in the sky.

AirAsia is offering all-inclusive fares from RM539 for standard seats and RM1,499 for the award-winning Premium Flatbed (AirAsia BIG members-only fares) between Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo Narita.

Fares are available for booking at airasia.com or via the AirAsia mobile app from today until Nov 24, 2019, for travel through March 28, 2020.

AirAsia X is the largest airline group in Japan’s emerging great value, long-haul travel sector, operating close to 110 flights weekly including 12 international and domestic routes to and from Japan. — Bernama