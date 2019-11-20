Dubai: The must-visit places in the city of skyscrapers

With luxurious shopping malls, olden city centres and vast deserts, there is something for every type of traveller in the city of Dubai. — Picture courtesy of Dubai Tourism

PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — More commonly known for its towering buildings, fancy cars and luxurious lifestyle, Dubai is one of the most sought-after travel destinations for any would-be traveller.

For all its glitz and glam, the place dubbed the City of Gold is an interesting place to visit, even if you’re not interested in splurging.

While it is one of the top destinations for all things luxury, with many five-star hotels and world-famous beaches, there is a lot more to do in the sunny Emirate city.

A recent media trip to Dubai, onboard Emirates Airlines and hosted by Dubai Tourism, was an eye-opener as Dubai revealed that it is home to a number of attractive and touristy destinations.

Burj Khalifa

Piercing the sky at 828 metres, the Burj Khalifa is almost twice the height of the Petronas Twin Towers which stand at 451.9 metres. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

With 12,000 workers invested in its construction, 22 million man-hours and standing at 828 metres high, the Burj Khalifa is truly a sight to behold.

The Burj Khalifa has been the tallest structure or building in the world while it was still in construction in 2009, before eventually being finished in 2010, and is a definite “must-see” when you visit Dubai.

It took six years to complete the sky-piercing structure; and stepping inside and going all the way to the pinnacle is an intoxicating experience.

Tickets to ride to the top of the Burj as part of a a ride to the At the Top, Burj Khalifa (Level 124 and 125)’ costs 149 AED (RM170), and a journey to the At the Top, Burj Khalifa SKY (Level 148) costs 378 AED (RM427).

If the tickets sound pricey, it’s simply because because whether you’re going to the 125th or 147th floor, your destinations are much more than just an ordinary viewing deck.

A view from the 148th floor of the Burj Khalifa which is 555 metres off the ground — the highest any visitor is allowed to go. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

On the 125th floor, a cool 456 metres off the ground — nearly five metres higher than the Petronas Twin Towers — visitors can enjoy a spacious deck to enjoy the stunning 360° view of the city, along with a number of interactive and arts-based exhibits.

Pose for Instagram-worthy pictures with its uniquely designed angel wing artwork on the glass panels, look at the views through electronic microscopes fit with a digital screen, or even base jump in a virtual reality experience.

At the 148th floor, a real sense of luxury greets your visit with Arabic coffee and delicious finger food as you disembark the longest-running lift in the world.

Five-hundred-and-fifty-five metres off the ground, this level lets you enjoy the breathtaking views as you gain access to the world’s highest observation deck and bask in an exquisite lounge setting, fitted with cushioned seats and couches so you can really sit back and relax to take in the view.

Dubai Frame

The giant frame located smack dab in the middle of Dubai makes for excellent views on either side of the structure as visitors can bask in the unique differences of the modern and olden Dubai. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

Located at Zabeel Park in the swanky Zabeel district of Dubai, the Dubai Frame dominates the recreation ground’s skyline with its shiny golden hue.

Opened to the public in January 2018, the Dubai Frame is one of the tallest landmarks in the world, standing at 150 metres in height and 93 metres in length, and inspired by the Greek Golden Ratio/Rectangle.

At the Frame, visitors are taken on a voyage through Dubai’s past to its future as the Frame acts as a link to the cultural and architectural journey the city has made over the years.

Positioned right in the middle of the city, the Frame separates Old Dubai, filled with wind tower buildings and olden architecture, and present Dubai, a city of skyscrapers most are more familiar with — so you basically see a picture of what it used to be like and what it is now.

A view of the old part of the city from the Dubai Frame. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

On top of that, the Frame also has a mini-museum with interactive exhibits, called The Past Gallery, on the mezzanine floor to educate visitors about the culture of Old Dubai.

At the bridge you can enjoy views of the old and new Dubai on either side of the viewing deck and take a walk on their motion-detected transparent walkway, so you can see just how high up you are.

Once you’ve taken in the sights from above, you then make your way down to the Future Dubai exhibit, as it shows you a time-travelling representation, through special audio and visual effects, of what the city will look like in 50 years.

Tickets to the Dubai Frame are priced at 50 AED (RM57) for adults and 20 AED (RM23) for kids.

Desert Safari

Another must-visit, or in this case a must-experience when in Dubai, is the Desert Safari Tour at the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve in Murqquab.

Packages for a desert safari tour go for between 65 AED to 155 AED (RM74 to RM176), but you are almost certainly guaranteed a once in a lifetime experience, as you get to do so much more than just ride around in the desert.

Riding around in the vast desert is a special experience for any traveller. — Picture courtesy of Dubai Tourism

Despite its name, the desert safari tour isn’t really much of a tour, but more of an adventure filled with fun activities.

After selecting your package, you’ll either be picked up from your location by a bus or a 4X4 as you make your way into the outskirts of Dubai.

The driver will then release some air out of the truck’s tyres, to increase the frictional surface area of the wheels, and continue to bus you into the desert as part of a convoy.

Take note that you might not want to have a heavy meal before going into the desert as you’ll be in for a bumpy ride.

As you make your way to a campsite located in the middle of the conservation reserve, your driver will be having a good time riding the sand dunes on sharp turns and dips to give you a “complete experience”.

You’ll be treated to an authentic Arabian meal and dine in the open air under a star-filled sky. — Picture courtesy of Dubai Tourism

Mid-way through you will also stop in the middle of nowhere for a photo opportunity, as you can also enjoy partaking in activities like sandboarding on the desert dunes.

When all that is over with, and you eventually arrive at your camp, you’ll be greeted with an opportunity to ride a camel, while enjoying Arabic coffee and flatbread called Khamir.

Once you’ve settled in, you will then be treated to a traditional Emirati dinner, while enjoying performances like a traditional Tanoura dance show and a belly dance show.

You can also join in other activities while at the camp like trying out the traditional Arabic attire, authentic Arabic shisha and henna painting, before making your way back home.

Dubai Mall

Another notable mention, for those who prefer keeping their boots out of the sand, is a trip to the Dubai Mall.

The Dubai Mall is a shopper’s haven, as it has over 1,300 stores across its 5.9 million square feet building, with almost everything and anything you could ever want to buy in it.

Connected to the Burj Khalifa, seven neighbouring hotels and fitted with an aquarium and underwater zoo, the mall oozes a sense of luxury and grandeur, and is unlike any mall you’ve probably ever been to.

The mall even has its very own waterfall inside, which was made as a tribute to the Dubai's pearl diving culture of the past. — Picture by Mark Ryan Raj

The mall even has specific wings allocated for certain products like a 3,000 square foot wing for designer shoes called Level Shoes, an entire floor dedicated to perfumes called the Perfumery and even a one million square foot wing for luxury brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton called Fashion Avenue.

And if that wasn’t enough to entice the inner shopaholic in you, each store in the Fashion Avenue is one of a kind, as each brand places a strong emphasis on its design and architecture to give you a unique experience, even when just having a look from outside.

Stores like Gucci even have exclusive pieces that are only available in Dubai.

So, whether you like to get down and dirty in the sand dunes, enjoy a history lesson with a view, shop till you drop or even go inside the tallest building in the world, the city Dubai definitely has much to offer.