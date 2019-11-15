Oral sex: Malaysian expert discusses safety, reluctance, power play of the act

Like any form of sexual activities, oral sex poses a risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, November 15 — The subject of oral sex has long been frowned upon and often considered taboo among couples.

The basis for its social disapproval may often be linked to religious beliefs, hygiene issues and even health risks.

Speaking about the act of oral sex as part of foreplay, consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap said the oral stimulation of the genitalia is an erotic form of intimacy.

According to him, kissing or oral caressing of the penis, vagina and anus can heighten the sensual feeling before intercourse.

“Some experts even believe oral sex is the relationship strengthener as couples will require total trust and vulnerability,” he added.

Dr Lee also noted that the sensual act can be provided for both genders.

“The oral sex performed on the vulva or vagina is termed cunnilingus, while a man receiving oral sex on the penis is called fellatio.

“Oral stimulation of the other parts of the body, like kissing or licking of the erogenous parts of the body such as the nipples, tends not to be considered oral sex,” he added.

But like any form of sexual activities, Dr Lee said oral sex poses a risk of contracting sexually transmitted infections, even though the risk of transmission is significantly lower than penetrative intercourse.

According to him the viruses that are associated with oral transmission are hepatitis, herpes and human papilloma virus.

“The risk increases when there is a wound in the genitalia or open sores in the mouth during oral sex.

“Although the risk of HIV transmission via oral sex is reported, it is generally regarded as low — between zero and 0.04 per cent per act of oral sex,” he added.

Dr Lee also said oral sex may be regarded as taboo, and individuals with sexual inhibitions may consider it unnatural and have psychological barriers in giving or receiving oral sex.

“Studies also shows oral sex causes stress in partners concerned about hygiene and sexual power dynamic,” he said.

To reduce the risk of oral sex transmitted infections, Dr Lee advised that it would be safer if the penis is covered with non-lubricated condoms during oral sex.

“Dental dam is also proven to be protective, but being in a long term monogamous relationship with a partner who is infection-free is the key to having risk-free oral sex,” he added.