Kind phone seller gifts iPhone 7 to less fortunate top student in Kelantan

Phone seller Muhammad Asyraf Ab Rahim (left) decided to give Hafizuddin Gos Hambali (centre) a brand new gadget after reading about his academic achievements online. — Picture from Twitter/hafizuddingh

PETALING JAYA, Nov 12 — Hafizuddin Gos Hambali is now the proud owner of an iPhone 7 after a phone seller came across his social media and was impressed by his hardworking and humble attitude.

The 25-year-old, who is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in veterinary medicine at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, was initially envious of a Twitter user who managed to receive the latest smartphone from her father by getting on the Dean’s list.

Hafizuddin told mStar that he was not born in a wealthy family and didn’t want to trouble his dad with any requests, despite being a top-performing student who placed on the Dean’s list four semesters in a row.

“Since I was young, my parents have taught me not to have a demanding attitude even though I excelled in my studies.

“I was also aware that we were not well off.

“My father is a widow and he has to support three kids who are still studying. That’s why I never asked him to buy me a new phone,” said Hafizuddin.

Hafizuddin graduated with a diploma in microbiology from Universiti Teknologi Mara, where he also received the prestigious Vice Chancellor’s Award. — Picture from Twitter/hafizuddingh

The eldest of three siblings had been using the same phone since 2014 which came with a slew of complications, including problems connecting to WiFi and weak battery life.

His story caught the eye of phone seller Muhammad Asyraf Ab Rahim who couldn’t help but feel moved when Hafizuddin shared photos of his various academic achievements on Twitter.

Muhammad Asyraf then decided to gift the student a brand new iPhone 7 as a reward for his studious nature.

“I was impressed by his achievements and I noticed that the phone Hafizuddin used was the same one that I had in 2014. To me, that was very nostalgic.

“I hope that with this gift, it will give him the motivation to continue pursuing his ambition and make his family proud,” he was quoted as saying by mStar.

Thank you to @AsyrafHighTech and team, today probably one of unforgettable moments in my life.



Saya doakan semoga bro murah rezeki. Nnti saya dah grad, saya akan bagi free services untuk kucing kucing comel bro pulak :)



Doakan saya berjaya dunia dan akhirat ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tM4ShtN2n9 — حفيظ الدين بن ڬوس همبالي (@hafizuddingh) November 1, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Hafizuddin said it was an “unforgettable moment” to receive the generous gift and hoped to treat Muhammad Asyraf’s pet cats free-of-charge when he becomes a veterinarian.