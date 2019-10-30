Traditional Chinese medicine doctor shows off ripped body, sends internet abuzz (VIDEO)

Traditional Chinese medicine doctor Yuan Herong has gone viral for her incredibly toned physique. — Picture via Instagram/yuanherong1229

KUALA LUMPUR, October 30 – A 30-year-old traditional Chinese medicine doctor from Shandong Province in China has caused a stir on social media after posting a series of photos showing off her exceptionally ripped physique.

Fitness fanatic Yuan Herong started training two years ago to build a strong body.

She began going to the gym five times a week and her grueling workout regimen earned her an athletic look and over 110,000 followers on Instagram.

Aside from showing off her impressive physique on social media, Herong also works as a doctor and part-time model.

According to Daily Mail UK, Herong works as a physician in a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in the city of Qingdao.

Growing up, Herong said she was always interested in sports, especially martial arts.

But her family encouraged her to pursue medicine because it was a more stable career.

Following her parents’ advice, she pursued an academic route until she obtained a doctor’s degree.

But when her school days were over, Herong decided to listen to her heart and try to build her muscles.

“I started by taking up yoga class, such as Pilates, but then I realised workouts like these couldn’t really help me grow muscles, so I hired a private instructor to give me training,” she said.

She then started pursuing bodybuilding after she met a professional bodybuilder Zhang Wei, who encouraged her to compete in bodybuilding contests and designed a training system for her.

“Training is a tough, painful, tiring and lonely process.

“But when I saw my muscles becoming more and more toned, I felt it was worth it.”

Herong’s hard work paid off recently when she won second place at the women’s Class-A competition in a national championship held by the Chinese Bodybuilding Association.

Moving forward, the determined bodybuilder aspires to pursue martial arts and become a kung fu fighter.

“After I make some money, I will use it to hire a master and learn martial arts.

“I have never given up my martial arts dream,” she added.