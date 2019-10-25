FT mufti lists five football teams after Raja Permaisuri Agong offers football jersey gift

Mufti Zulkifi, who is a Liverpool supporter, told the Queen he didn’t mind receiving other football team’s jerseys. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, Oct 25 — It’s no surprise that Federal Territories mufti Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri is a Liverpool fan.

So when he recently received the unmistakable red and white football jersey as a thank you gift for performing tahnik, the Islamic ceremony of placing chewed dates or honey on a baby’s palate, it was a present that ticked all the right boxes.

“Usually, couples who bring their babies for tahnik will bring presents but this gift is pretty unique and very much after my own heart. Thank you,” Zulkifli tweeted.

Kebiasaannya, pasangan yang datang membawa bayi mereka untuk ditahnik akan membawa cenderahati untuk Pejabat Mufti WP. Cuma, cenderahati kali ini agak unik dan cukup sesuai dengan jiwa saya. Terima kasih ya!#LFC #Liverpool #Kopites pic.twitter.com/5xiXIylJTL — Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri (@drzul_albakri) October 24, 2019

The FT mufti often takes to social media to praise his beloved Reds.

Zulkifli’s recent post even caught the attention of the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

“Later, I’ll gift you a football jersey, okay Datuk? Which team do you support?” Tunku Azizah asked on Twitter using the handle @cheminahsayang.

nanti sy hadiahkan tshirt bola kod Dato ok .... dato team mana? https://t.co/HEj1wWJPIw — تنکو عزيزه محمود إسکندر (@cheminahsayang) October 24, 2019

Touched by the Queen’s generous statement, Zulkifli responded by saying he is Liverpool and Brazil supporter but was open to receiving jerseys of other teams.

“Ampun Tuanku, thank you for your interest in my tweet and football team.

“I am a fan of Liverpool and Brazil. I’m aware that Your Majesty supports Arsenal and will be glad to receive anything you offer such as Arsenal, Pahang or JDT,” he replied.

Ampun Tuanku. Junjung kasih kesudian mencemar duli ke ciapan patik & ingin tahu pasukan patik. Patik minat Liverpool & Brazil. Patik maklum KBDYMM Tuanku minat Arsenal dan berbesar hati menerima apa jua kurnia Tuanku seumpama jersi Arsenal, Pahang (rumpun Pantai Timur) atau JDT. https://t.co/lBhNPppF1g — Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad al-Bakri (@drzul_albakri) October 24, 2019

While Zulkifli was praised for his polite response to the royal, others jokingly pointed out the multiple teams the mufti listed, instead of just one.

“Smooth of you, ustaz for asking all the jerseys haha,” said @aikadaniel_.

“You’ll be getting all of that,” commented @amirrrnazriii.

“Wow Datuk, lobbying for so many at once, ask one for me too,” a Twitter user said.

“If you get all the jerseys above, I want one,” another user added.