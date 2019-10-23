Rihanna’s visual autobiography book is dropping this week

The ‘Rihanna’ book: Fenty x Phaidon. — Picture courtesy of Therihannabook.com

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Rihanna fans will soon be granted an exclusive look into the superstar’s private life via a self-titled "visual autobiography" which is slated for release later this week.

The book — which is officially due out tomorrow — will cost US$150 (165€) per copy and features 1,050 colour images and 11 special inserts chronicling Rihanna’s stellar rise and phenomenal worldwide success, not just as a musician, designer and businesswoman, but also, as a visual icon.

At 504-pages, weighing 15 pounds, and standing over 16 inches tall, the tome — which is being published by luxury publishing house Phaidon Press — is an epic ode to the singer from Barbados who has taken the world by storm — and includes a range of intimate snaps curated by Rihanna herself, from her early years in Barbados to some of the most memorable moments from her illustrious career.

There are even photos from the singer’s 23rd birthday party, at which she’s pictured smoking a cigar as Jay-Z opens a gold champagne bottle and Beyonce smiles beside him; of her in London getting her famous sternum tattoo of Egyptian goddess Isis... and even several pages depict a party held for her grandfather, Lionel “Bravo” Brathwaite, complete with a cake shaped like a bottle of Banks Caribbean Lager.

However, interestingly, aside from brief captions and headings, the book features no words at all — not even an introduction — making it perfect for the age of Instagram.

Rihanna published by Phaidon, is to be released on October 24.

Find out more & pre-order the Rihanna book here: https://therihannabook.com/rihanna-fenty-x-phaidon/ — AFP-Relaxnews