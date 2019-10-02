Vans and Disney present a ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ capsule collection

The Vans x Disney ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ collection is composed of 10 shoe models. ― Picture courtesy of Vans x Disney

NEW YORK, Oct 2 ― This season there’s a spooky, nostalgic feel at Vans, which has issued a new collection of shoes and ready-to-wear clothing with Disney. This time, the destination is Halloween Town for a capsule designed with characters and classic scenes from the animated film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The main characters and iconic scenes of Tim Burton’s original story are back to haunt us in a collection of shoes, clothing, and accessories. Jack Skellington is of course at the centre of this holiday-centred capsule but Sally, Oogie Boogie, and the Lock, Shock, and Barrel trio are not far behind.

These now-legendary characters appear in both black and white and colourful versions on classic Vans models including the Slip-On, the Era Stacked, the Sk8-Hi, and the ComfyCush Authentic. The entire collection is available for both kids and adults.

Vans and Disney have teamed up for a collection of ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’-themed shoes and apparel. ― Picture courtesy of Vans x Disney

In all, the collection consists of ten different shoe models and a selection of clothing and accessories. Fans of the feature film will enjoy several long-sleeved t-shirts as well as hoodies, socks, caps, and backpacks.

The Vans x Disney Tim Burton collection will be available starting on October 4 in stores and online at www.vans.com/nightmare. ― AFP-Relaxnews