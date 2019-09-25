Story of grandmother in Tawau delivering food to grandson at school warms hearts

A young boy’s grandmother was seen lovingly having lunch with him during recess at school. — Picture via Facebook

PETALING JAYA, Sept 25 — Children can always count on their grandparents to dote on them.

And the story of one grandmother who delivers lunch to her grandson at school has been making its rounds on social media and warming the hearts of many.

The pictures show a grandmother lovingly having lunch with her grandson under a tree, separated by a school fence.

“A grandmother’s love for her grandson who willingly delivered food to him during recess has caught the attention of social media users in this district,” wrote Viral Malaysia in its post.

It is understood the touching pictures were taken in Tawau, Sabah by Facebook user Aisyah Alawi.

“From what we can see, their bond is so close. For the sake of education, she went out of her way to provide the student with energy for him to pursue knowledge.

“It’s very touching,” the post read.

The images struck a chord with Facebook users, reminding many of them of their grandparents.

Some of the touching comments from Facebook users. — Picture via Facebook

“May her grandson always remember his grandmother’s dedication forever,” wrote Yanie Siti Suriani.

“Wishing the grandma good health and a long life,” said Pen Oren Dot Com.

“Hope he will return the same favour to his grandma when he grows up,” commented Velan Subramaniam.