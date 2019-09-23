87-year-old Malaysian granddad graduates with degree, inspires many youth

Malaysian grandfather graduates with a bachelor’s degree in TESL (Teaching English as Second Language) at the age of 87. — Picture via Twitter/eikazulaikha_

KUALA LUMPUR, September 23 — College graduation is undoubtedly a big moment for many youths in their 20s, but for an 87-year-old Malaysian grandfather, walking up the stage to collect his to degree certificate was absolutely epic.

The inspiring story of the determined grandfather was recently shared on Twitter by his granddaughter by the name of Nez.

In the post, Nez applauded her grandfather for obtaining college degree in TESL (Teaching English as Second Language) at the age of 87.

My granpa got bachelor degree in tesl at the age of 87 years old 👨🏻 🎓✨👏 he didnt even want to come to his convocation day actually but everyone persuade him 😂. He just love to learn and keep doing it, he didnt cares about degree 😂 pic.twitter.com/Aioxjgoich — NEZ 🌸 (@eikazulaikha_) September 21, 2019

“My grandpa got a bachelor’s degree in TESL at the age of 87 years old.

“He didn’t event wanted to come to his convocation day, but everyone persuaded him [to attend],” reads the post, which was accompanied by a photo of her grandfather donned in a graduation gown.

Nez added that her grandfather didn’t care much about the degree and just loves to learn regardless of his age.

Her tweet, which was posted on Saturday has since garnered over 16,000 retweets and 23,000 likes with many praising the granddad’s determination.

Some users also felt inspired and shared comments about their own academic goals.