Yayasan MRCB donates Braillers and funds repairs worth RM40,000 to special needs school in KL

Trustees from Yayasan MRCB pose for a picture with teachers, parents and students at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pendidikan Khas Jalan Batu in KL during the handover ceremony. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

PETALING JAYA, Sept 19 — Yayasan MRCB is continuing its efforts to give back to society by donating Braillers and funding repairs for a special needs school in Kuala Lumpur.

The foundation contributed the Braillers to SK Pendidikan Khas Jalan Batu (Jalan Batu Special Needs Primary School) to aid the students there, as well as pay for the repairs of ceiling leakages amounting up to RM40,000.

“With the contribution of Braillers, we hope that the students will not only be able to do their assignments at school but continue to do their homework at home as well,” said Yayasan MRCB trustee Datuk Shamrat Sen Gupta in a press release.

He said the students previously had to share Braillers (Braille typewriters) at school, making it impossible for each student to complete their work effectively.

“This contribution will help the students improve their studies in the long-term,” he said.

Apart from donating Braillers, the foundation also funded the repairs of ceilings at the old school building, because of their concern for the students’ safety.

(From left) Yayasan MRCB trustees Dr Mohamed Rafick Khan and Datuk Shamrat Sen Gupta presenting a cheque worth RM40,000 to the school principal Puan Norzimah. — Picture courtesy of Yayasan MRCB

“We are also helping to repair leakages at several areas in the school, to ensure that the students can use the classes and corridors without worrying about slippery floors,” said Shamrat.

He added that it was the foundation’s duty to ensure that it continuously helps impactful causes such as these and undertake various programmes to support needy students and lead them to a better quality of life.

Earlier this year, Yayasan MRCB also organised several UPSR clinics for 600 underprivileged students from the foundation’s seven adopted schools.

It also launched a one-year meal programme for 384 less fortunate students, and donated books and calculators to students and families in Langkawi.

To sustain their various ongoing initiatives and programmes, the foundation will be organising a fundraising charity concert event titled Yannick Bovy celebrates 100 years of Nat King Cole, on October 5 at Istana Budaya, Kuala Lumpur.

Yayasan MRCB encourages all members of the public to participate in the charity concert and aid in its attempts to continue giving back to society.

If you are keen to help out or want more information about the charity concert, surf over to www.yayasanmrcb.org.