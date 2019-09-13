Is it okay to use sex toys? Malaysian expert looks at balancing bedroom fun and human affection

A sex toy is generally an object utilised to enhance human sexual pleasure. — Picture from Pxhere.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 – Mention sex toy and you might hear a giggle or two. Or complete silence.

But despite the object being a taboo subject to talk about for some people, the global sex toys market value was worth US$23.7 billion (RM98.6 billion) in 2017 and is projected increase rapidly in the next five years.

But as adult toy technology continues to evolve, how do we strike a balance between bedroom fun and human affection?

According to consultant urologist Professor Dr George Lee Eng Geap, a sex toy is generally an object utilised to enhance human sexual pleasure.

He also highlighted that the variety of sex toys have also evolved over the years with technology.

“The general types of devices can now range from erotic electro-stimulation, penetrative devices, nipple and penile toys.”

Despite great variation of sex toys, which can hit the right spots for nearly all individuals, Dr Lee said many still find introducing such devices into the bedroom intimidating, unnatural and unsafe.

“Therefore, in most countries, sex toys are working synergistically to spice up affections between couples.

“But in countries such as Japan, the pleasure induced by sex toys can often overtake human affection,” he added.

If you wonder what sparks the desire in people to try out adult toys, Dr Lee said many individuals and couples introduce sex toys into their sex life simply out of curiosity.

He also pointed out that the use of adult toys in a relationship with open communication is beneficial, as the curiosity for novelty and exploration allows open and honest discussion about likes and dislikes.

However, he warned that over reliance and excessive use of the device, will result in one partner feeling inferior and left out.

“The secret usage of sex toys without the other partners’ knowledge can also generate distrust and guilt in a relationship.

“On the other hand, some material of sex toys such as rubber and PVC are well known to cause allergic reactions,” he said.

Additionally, poor hygiene for vaginal and anal toys is also a potential health hazard.

Dr Lee noted that aggressive and overzealous usage of oversized sex toys is also recognised to cause injury to genitalia and anus.

“Some sex toys are also well reported to get lost in the rectum when used inappropriately.”

Despite the wide variety of toys available for both men and women, Dr Lee agreed that the usage of penetrative toys and vibrators still remains more common amongst women.

“Vibrators with motor power devices intend to stimulate the female genitalia by creating a pulsating sensation that can repeatedly stimulate the vagina and clitoris, which is not achievable with normal penetrative intercourse.”

Citing a 2011 study, Dr Lee said 53 per cent of heterosexual women admitted to using sex toys in their lives.