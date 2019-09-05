Banana Republic and Goop talk female empowerment with a new podcast

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 6, 2019. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 5 — Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop is joining forces with the fashion label Banana Republic on a new podcast series.

The two companies have announced the launch of ‘Women on Top,’ an eight-part podcast series dedicated to the themes of female empowerment. It will be hosted by Paltrow, alongside Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen.

The podcast’s episodes will feature a number of “ceiling-shattering leaders,” including activist Shannon Watts, of the organization Moms Demand Action; motivational speaker Marie Forleo; and journalist Elaine Welteroth.

“At Goop, we are driven in large part by female stories and the voices of women, particularly those who challenge our existing perceptions of what’s possible,” said Loehnen in a statement. “This series will feature conversations with the women we look up to—those who lead with grace, power, and curiosity and are redefining what we think it means to break boundaries.”

“Goop and Banana Republic are two brands fuelled by those who are limitless, curious, connected, and out in the world,” added Mary Alderete, Banana Republic’s chief marketing officer. “We look forward to energizing listeners with real conversations that we hope will inspire each and every one of us to live a life with no boundaries.”

The first episode of the series is available to listen to via The Goop Podcast, with further episodes scheduled for release every Tuesday through October 22.

Goop, which was founded by the Hollywood-actress-turned-entrepreneur Paltrow back in 2008, has since grown into a major lifestyle and media brand spanning beauty, wellness, travel, food, style and work. — AFP-Relaxnews