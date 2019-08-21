True love: Johor man marries paralysed fiancée after meeting her via online game PUBG

Amirul Syahmi Mohd Yazid with his wheelchair bound wife Siti Aishah Zaid at a marriage solemnisation event. – Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, August 21 — What started as a cyber love turned into an inspiring love story when Amirul Syahmi Mohd Yazid married Siti Aishah Zaid recently.

Amirul Syahmi, 25 from Batu Pahat in Johor exchanged wedding vows with his paralysed bride, Siti Aishah with 17 other couples at a solemnisation event held by the Batu Pahat Kelab Kebajikan Pejabat Kadi. It was held at the Tun Hussein Onn Batu Pahat Teacher’s Institute over the weekend.

The 22-year-old bride told Malay portal Sinar Harian that she was grateful that her husband was willing to accept her despite her paralysis, which was caused by an accident.

Speaking about her condition, Aishah said both of her legs were paralysed after she was involved in a motorbike accident in Parit Raja two years ago.

“At that time, I still hadn’t gotten to know Amirul although we lived in the same district,” she said.

“We only met last year accidentally through an online video game called Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

“Ever since, we got closer day by day until our relationship bloomed into love.”

Taking their love to the next level, Amirul decided to inform his family about the solemnisation event a few months ago.

According to him, he was personally satisfied with the ceremony even though he had to pay RM3,500.

“This is because the marriage was done in a lively manner and will be remembered forever,” he added.

Touched by the happy occasion, Aishah’s rehabilitation doctor Dr Kamarul Ariffin Nor Sadan took to Facebook to congratulate the newlyweds with a heart-warming story.

Dr Kamarul expressed his happiness for Aishah and said she was one of the patients he always looked up to after he got to know her at the rehabilitation ward back in 2017, following her spinal surgery.

“I was told that Aishah was a high achiever before she was paralysed. Active, energetic and cheerful,” he wrote in his post.

“However, when I met her at the ward, she was looking miserable.

“In fact, every question I asked her was answered by her mother.”

Moving forward, Dr Kamarul said Aishah tried to fight back and eventually became stronger.

“Despite many challenges during her rehabilitation, Aishah never gave up and every time she fell down, she tried to stand up,” he said.

He added that Aishah eventually decided to resume her studies and moved on with her life.

Dr Kamarul also said he was extremely happy when he heard the good news of Aishah’s marriage and wished the newlyweds a happy life together.