Student praised for spending recess time ‘working’ in school canteen

Hau from SMK Seri Bintang Utara in Cheras is unlike most students. He spends his recess time working in the canteen instead of hanging out with his friends. — Images from Facebook/Redzwan Azizan

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — A young student, who spends his recess working in the school canteen instead of playing or socialising with friends, has been praised for his hardworking and inquisitive entrepreneurial nature.

Identified only as “Hau” by a visiting mathematics tutor and seminar lecturer, Redzwan Azizan, to SMK Seri Bintang Utara in Cheras, Hau’s unusual willingness to volunteer was seen as an industrious initiative.

In a Facebook posting, Redzwan praised the young man.

“For the most part, Hau is like any other student, but he is a rarity because of his initiative.

“He uses his recess time for more productive activities and to brush up on his entrepreneurial skills, as he spends recess working with the canteen ladies.”

And it’s not for the sake of payment, either.

The canteen lady explained that he volunteers to help them make and sell rolls of shredded chicken, and that he was used to it because his father is also a hawker.

Hau, who gets to “take whatever food he wants,” can be seen smiling to his fellow students and actively asking questions on the process of food preparation, being extra careful when it comes to issues of hygiene and cleanliness.

Redzwan also said that because of how industrious Hau was, he would reap the benefits in the future as he has perfected his own personal skills like time management, entrepreneurial and interpersonal skills.

He added: “There aren’t many Malaysian students like Hau who have this type of positive attitude.”