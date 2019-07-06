British Airways exhibit explores past and future of aviation

British Airways logos are seen on tailfins at Heathrow Airport in west London May 12, 2011. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 6 — As part of its year-long centenary celebrations, British Airways is opening a major interactive exhibit that will explore both the history and the future of flight.

Set to open in August, BA 2119: Flight of the Future will take over the Saatchi Gallery in London, offering visitors a glimpse ahead of what the future of air travel could look like over the next 100 years.

Installations will reflect the future of flying through three lenses: aircraft, experience and people.

Developed in collaboration with the Royal College of Art, the exhibit will examine how advanced jet propulsion, hyper personalization, automation, artificial intelligence, modular transport, sustainability, health and entertainment are poised to transform the flight experience as we know it today, over the next 20, 40 and 60 years ahead.

“Our ‘BA 2119: Flight of the Future’ exhibition explores what the customer experience of the future will look like, pushing the boundaries of imagination and exploring how we, and future generations, will travel the globe,” said BA Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz in a press release.

The exhibit is based on independent research on the aviation industry.

Along with the future, visitors will also be able to travel back in time via a multi-sensory, virtual reality experience called “Fly” that stretches all the way back to the imaginings of Leonardo da Vinci’s ornithopter, to the Wright Brothers’ historic flight on Kitty Beach, and BA’s inaugural passenger flight from London to Paris August 25, 1919.

“BA 2119: Flight of the Future“ is open August 1-26. Entrance is free, but the VR experience Fly is £20 (RM105). — AFP-Relaxnews