Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shares her tips for the perfect squat

NEW YORK, July 3 — It might be a classic move in the gym, but many of us still get the humble squat wrong. If you’re still unsure if you’re doing it right, then Kayla Itsines has shared her top tips on Instagram this week, as well as some ideas on how you can switch up the squat.
The fitness expert posted an easy-to-follow video along with some pointers about how to do the move, stressing the importance of correct form not only to achieve maximum results but also for safety reasons.
In the post she covers five different ways of doing the move, including a wall squat (to be done with a Fit Ball), a sit squat (with a chair), a goblet squat (with a dumbbell) and a box squat and a classic squat (both to be done with a barbell), giving advice on posture as well as how to handle your equipment safely.
Through #postpartum recovery I am focused on building back my strength in ALL areas in order to keep myself balanced. Progressing through exercises like these is a great way to not only build strength but also work on TECHNIQUE. Correct form is SO important for safety, stability and to achieve the best results and progressing into exercises like a squat is a great way to LEARN. ⠀ ⠀ Here are some of my TOP tips to perfect your SQUAT 😃: ⠀ ⠀ ✅ Wall Squat (Fit Ball) - This exercise is a great way to practice keeping weight through your heels and to help you engage your glutes. Ensure your upper body remains upright, supported by the ball and your knees remain behind your toes. ⠀ ⠀ ✅Sit Squat (Chair) - The sit squat gives you a focal point to aim at as you squat, which helps to keep your weight through your heels and ensure you are not shifting forward.⠀ ⠀ ✅ Goblet Squat (Dumbbell) - Keep the dumbbell nice and close to your chest and ensure you maintain a neutral spine! This is a great way to add load to your squat if you don't have the experience to use a barbell.⠀ ⠀ ✅Box Squat (Barbell) - Ensure that the barbell is resting on your upper traps, with your hands slightly supporting the bar, not taking the weight. Use the chair/box as a reference to keep your bodyweight through your heels and maintain a neutral spine. ⠀ ✅ Squat (Barbell) - Using all you've learned from the squat variations above, engage your core and glutes and keep your knees in line with your toes!!⠀ ⠀ www.kaylaitsines.com/app
As Kayla says in her post, exercises such as squats are a great way of building strength. They can also be done without any weight and by using your own body as resistance, with the Mayo Clinic also touting bodyweight training as a great way to get an effective cardio and strength workout which boosts metabolism, fitness, endurance and works several muscle groups at once.
According to the Mayo Clinic, squats are particularly good for targeting the quadriceps and the hamstring muscles, which can boost your performance in a variety of other sports as well as help protect your knees. If you’re still unsure about if you’re getting it right, they also have more information online about how to master the move. ― AFP-Relaxnews