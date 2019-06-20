Teacher shares touching clip of autistic child’s schoolmate carrying her in rain (VIDEO)

The student braved the heavy rain to help her schoolmate with autism get to class safe and dry. — Screengrab from Facebook/Maslika Bt Ramli

PETALING JAYA, June 20 — Navigating school can be a challenge for children with autism and their parents.

However, a heartwarming video shared by a Malaysian teacher on Facebook shows that guardian angels can show up when you least expect it.

Maslika Ramli, a member of the Facebook Group “Autisme Malaysia”, posted a clip of her special needs student being given a piggyback ride by another girl at her school as heavy rain threatened to soak both of them to the bone.

However, the other student can be seen soldiering on and carrying an umbrella to protect both of them from the downpour.

Maslika was especially moved because the girl who helped out was a student from one of the top classes in the school.

“I’m sharing this video because I want parents of children with special needs to be confident and believe that there are people who will look out for your kids," she wrote.

“Truly, they are Allah’s gift to us all, helping us in any way they can."

The video has gotten more than 1,700 reactions and has been shared more than 150 times so far.

Members of the “Autisme Malaysia” group have been showering praise on the girl for helping out her schoolmate.

“The teachers and the principal of the school should be notified of that student so she can be given an award that will set an example for other students to follow,” said Lisa Irina.

“Congratulations to the parents and teachers who taught this student to have such a good demeanour,” wrote Mauie Fieya Anuar.