Biggest three-day art festival in Penang kicks off this weekend

One of the exhibits at 'House Dialogues' by Marianne Klerk which will be at Ome Space. ― Picture courtesy of Marianne Klerk

GEORGE TOWN, June 12 ― What happens when a group of artists and art lovers get together in Penang?

It leads to the birth of the inaugural Open Studios Penang, an art festival featuring 100 leading and emerging artists and their works.

The three-day festival, themed Bringing Art Together, will be officially opened on Thursday evening with events kicking off on Friday.

“We are very excited about the way Open Studios is bring art together in Penang, and we are encouraged by the feedback we have received from the art community,” said organising group member Louise Goss-Custard.

She said the festival was organised on a shoestring budget and the artists are excited about being able to interact with the public during the festival.

Open Studios Penang, as its name suggests, will have artists opening their studios to the public and holding meet-the-artist sessions during the three days.

Other than exhibitions, there will also be installations, art talks, workshops, a stand-up comedy show and an art trail around George Town.

One of the exhibition curators, Ivan Gabriel, said the festival started out with 30 artists but the number grew as more artists wanted to participate.

Local artists such as Datuk Chong Hon Fatt and Ch’ng Kiah Kiean will be participating in the festival and there will also be works showcased by artists from Australia, Denmark, India, Sweden, Bulgaria, Singapore, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam.

Gabriel is curating an exhibition by 30 artists of different artistic styles titled The 8” x 6” Project. Each of the artists is given an 8” x 6” piece of wood and each will have to use it in their exhibit.

The exhibition, at Project 26 Lorong Carnavon, will open with a monologue performance by actress Ida Suhaini, who will use the wood block as a prop, and a stand-up comedy performance by Garu.

One of the highlights of the festival is the Art Trail by Lusy Koror of LAH Studios. She will take registered guests on a guided tour of some of her favourite exhibits in George Town.

The Art Trail, at RM30 per day, will be from 4pm to 6pm on June 15 and 11am to 1pm on June 16. The trail starts at Narrow Marrow Cafe in Carnavon Street.

Over at Ome Space in Lorong Toh Aka, Danish artist, Marianne Klerk, will be showcasing her fine art prints in the House Dialogues exhibition.

Klerk, who lived in France and Thailand, plays with themes of Nature and structure to marry the two in her series of prints.

Her artworks are a combination of Intaglio printmaking, Aquatint, Drypoint, Soap ground, Chine-colle, collagraphy and woodblock printing.

The exhibition opens on June 14 and will be on till July 8.

Fans of Ch'ng Kiah Kiean can visit his studio at Kaki Creation in Prima Tanjung, Jalan Fettes from 11am on June 14 until 5pm on June 16. He will be on hand for a chat about his art during these three days.

Penang photographer Howard Tan will be exhibiting some of his photo collages and photography at his studio in 13, Lebuh Armenian and he will also be available for a chat about his art and photography on the three days.

The art events are spread out over 30 different galleries, venues and studios so go to openstudiospenang.com for more information.