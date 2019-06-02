CFDA Awards 2019: Everything you need to know about tomorrow's ceremony

Virgil Abloh is nominated in both the Menswear Designer of the Year and Accessory Designer of the Year categories at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 2 — The CFDA Fashion Awards 2019, which will be held at the Brooklyn Museum tomorrow, will honour the designers who have had the most impact on fashion throughout the year.

While we wait for the winners to be announced on this most glamourous of evening, let’s have a look at the nominees and the personalities that will be honored.

With so much quality going around, the Council of Fashion Designers of America will have another go at it this year, picking the winners in each of their categories.

In the Womenswear Designer of the Year category, the choice will be between celebrity-favorite Brandon Maxwell, who designed Lady Gaga’s spectacular 2019 Met Gala dress; the omni-present Marc Jacobs; the famously chic duo behind Rodarte — Kate and Laura Mulleavy; the audacious Rosie Assoulin, and rising star Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.

Tomorrow’s talents

The Menswear Designer of the Year category presents a similar high-stakes roster of nominees: among the stars vying for the prize, we find Mike Amiri, Virgil Abloh, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Rick Owens and Thom Brown.

It’s a safe bet that Virgil Abloh, the founder and creative director of hip label Off-White and artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collections, will be one of the evening’s stars, with an additional nomination in the Accessory Designer of the Year category alongside Jennifer Fisher, Tabitha Simmons, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, and Telfar Clemens.

The CFDA will also have the tough task of crowning the Emerging Designer of the Year, a primordial category that has helped launched careers. After the event, all eyes will be on what Beth Bugdaycay, Emily Adams Bode, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein, and Sarah Staudinger & George Augusto do next.

Fitting tributes for fashion icons

The CFDA Awards are also an occasion to pay tribute to a number of personalities that have left their mark on world fashion. This year, Carine Roitfeld (designer, editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book, and former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris), will be given the Founder’s Award.

Meanwhile, Sarah Burton, artistic director at Alexander McQueen, will be given the prestigious International Award; Eileen Fisher will be honoured with the Positive Change Award; couturier Bob Mackie will see his place in history burnished with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Jennifer Lopez will be consecrated with the Fashion Icon Award.

Also of note, Barbie, who is turning 60 this year, will be awarded a special prize called the “Board of Directors’ Tribute” for her influence on fashion and her status as a global icon. — AFP-Relaxnews