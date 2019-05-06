Celebrity trainers' tips on how to get fit after having kids

Fitness stars Chontel Duncan (left) and Kelsey Wells (right), who conducted their signature workouts at the FitnessFest by AIA at Marina Bay Sands. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 6 — Social media fitness stars Chontel Duncan and Kelsey Wells are proof that it is possible for busy mums to squeeze in exercise — and possibly sculpt six-pack abs — while juggling work, motherhood and family life.

Both creators of exercise programmes on the Sweat app, Duncan and Wells conducted their signature workouts in Singapore for the first time at the FitnessFest by insurer AIA last weekend.

According to the fit mums, self-care is a big part of their lives, and the secret to maintaining a healthy physique and mindset.

Duncan, 30, who is based in Australia, has two boys aged one-and-a-half and three, while Wells, 29, is an American fitness trainer with a five-year-old son.

“Many new mums are so time-poor and exhausted all the time. Exercise can feel like a burden but when you look at it as something you do to care for yourself, it becomes a space and moment where you can breathe,” said Wells, whose Instagram handle is @kelseywells.

“It doesn’t matter whether you do a 15-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) session in your living room or go to your favourite workout class. As long as we prioritise ourselves and our health, exercise can fit into anyone’s schedule,” she said.

Here, the fitness coaches share tips on how parents can fit exercise into their busy lives.

Social media fitness star Chontel Duncan. — TODAY pic

1. Any exercise is better than no exercise

A full-length exercise session is more effective than a short one. But a quick 15— to 20-minute workout is better than not doing any exercise at all. Workouts that combine HIIT circuit-style exercises and strength training are particularly helpful for people who are short on time, said Duncan (@chontelduncan).

2. Plan your workout schedule daily, instead of weekly

For people who find it challenging to plan and stick to a weekly exercise schedule, try planning a day at a time.

“When you’re juggling work and family life, every day can change,” said Duncan. “I take five to 10 minutes before bedtime to plan and write down what I intend to do the next day. Of course, there will be bumpy days when I may not be able to achieve all of my plans, for instance, when the kids fall sick.”

3. Instead of relying on motivation, work on small changes

Motivation to exercise comes and goes. Rather than rely on motivation to exercise, Duncan advised working on small behavioural changes and being disciplined enough to stick to them. This can range from waking early in the morning to go to the gym, to scheduling quick workouts daily.

“If we focus on implementing discipline into these small behaviours, it will get you through those times when you don’t have motivation and also help you peak further when your level of motivation is at its highest,” said Duncan.

4. Make good use of the kids’ downtime

Take advantage of early mornings or after-bedtime hours to get some exercise into a hectic day. For Duncan, her children’s fixed naptimes and early bedtimes allow her to schedule regular me-time and workout sessions.

Social media fitness star Kelsey Wells. — TODAY pic

5. Find a fitness routine that you enjoy

There is no one-size-fits-all exercise routine or quick fix when it comes to fitness, said Wells. People who find themselves dreading their workouts should try another form of training, she said.

“You shouldn’t have the mindset that you are exercising for aesthetics or to check something off your list. Exercise should be a part of a healthy lifestyle, so it is important to find something that you enjoy and works in your daily life,” she said.

6. Consider getting a resistance band

If there is only one exercise gear you can afford, consider a resistance band, said Wells.

“They are lightweight, so you can travel with them or store them easily in any tiny apartment. You can also use them with almost any move you do with dumbbells,” she said.

Here, Wells demonstrates two quick, time-saving exercises using a resistance band. Suitable for busy individuals, these compound moves work multiple muscle groups in the body.

When holding the bands, they should be the same height on each side. It is recommended to do 10 to 12 repetitions, and three to four sets.

A. Squat and Press

Begin by stepping on a resistance band with your feet in a sumo stance, slightly wider than shoulder width with toes pointing slightly outwards.

Holding the band in each hand, slowly pull the band towards the shoulders.

Get into a squat position by bending at the knees and lowering the legs so that the thighs are parallel to the floor.

When you reach for the top, push the resistance band overhead. Slowly lower your hands and push your body up to the starting position. Repeat.

B. Side-to-front Raise