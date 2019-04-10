Cameron Dallas is social media's most popular male model

Cameron Dallas, who regularly models for Dolce & Gabbana, as seen here for the fall-winter 2018-2019 season, is the most popular male model on social media. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 10 — Despite receiving a little less media coverage than their female counterparts, male models are still in great demand by designers, big brands and the public, as shown by their social media accounts, sometimes with several tens of millions of followers.

Cameron Dallas is a prime example, sitting at the top — by miles — of the most popular male models on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, according to data published by Models.com.

1. Cameron Dallas

Over 41 million followers.

Beginning as an online video maker, Cameron Dallas quickly made a name for himself in the fashion world, and started modelling for Calvin Klein in Spring 2016. Things moved very quickly after that.

The young man has modelled for numerous fashion magazines and worked with big names such as Dolce & Gabbana, Daniel Wellington, Ralph Lauren, and Carolina Herrera.

Fans have also shown their support, as can be seen on the model's various social media: Facebook (3.7 million followers), Twitter (16 million), and Instagram (almost 21.3 million).

2. Jay Alvarrez

Almost 6.9 million followers.

Far behind, Hawaii native Jay Alvarrez ranks second with almost 6.9 million followers across all social networks. While still relatively new to the world of fashion, with a campaign for Aldo shoes under his belt, the young model woos fans with photos of heavenly blue water, white sandy beaches and... abs.

3. Lucky Blue Smith

Over 3.8 million followers.

It would be hard to leave out Lucky Blue Smith, who is taking the public, designers and the biggest luxury houses by storm, as shown by his latest campaign for the launch of the Kith x Versace collection. The American model has also worked with Tommy Hilfiger, Chanel, and Dolce & Gabbana, and modelled for Iceberg and L'Oréal Paris.

