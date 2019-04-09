Girl’s ‘hot daddy’ heats up Twitter for his youthful good looks and gym bod

Nuriesh says it’s common for her father to be mistaken as her brother. — Picture from Twitter/balebibaby

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — College student Nuriesh Farisha Zulkarnain turned her dad into an overnight superstar after she posted a dashing picture of him online.

She had stumbled upon a Twitter thread discussing the state of men’s bodies after marriage, with many claiming that men would become less fit.

In a bid to prove that not all dads have pot bellies, Nuriesh replied to the thread with a picture of her father and mother and a cheeky caption.

“Hello, this is my dad. He’s been married for 27 years and he doesn’t have a pot belly yet,” she wrote.

The college student says that her father stays fit by going to the gym and chowing down on lots of protein. — Picture from Instagram/bbnurish

Nuriesh told mStar that the secret behind her father’s youthful appearance comes down to a fitness regime and healthy eating.

“Dad’s always going to the gym, he goes there almost every day. He also sticks to a healthy diet.

“He tends to lean towards eating protein like grilled chicken breast, alongside vegetables. Every morning, he eats around five eggs,” she was quoted as saying.

Nuriesh said her dad, who works as a butcher at Siti Khadijah Market in Kota Bharu, has always been an avid health buff.

She added that her college friends often mistake the 46-year-old for her brother whenever she uploads pictures of him to Instagram.

Nuriesh’s dad is a dedicated health junkie and gym freak. — Picture from Instagram/bbnurish

“My friends keep asking me about it because they don’t believe he’s my dad, and it’s to the point where I don’t even know how to explain it to them.

“It’s only when I show pictures of him with my mum that they believe me.

“The funny part is when some label my father as a ‘hot daddy’,” she told mStar.

The 21-year-old also revealed a funny incident where she was mistaken as her father’s mistress while the two were out and about.

“My mother got a call from someone who told her that they saw my father in a car with another woman.

“But my mum knew that my father was out with me at the time. That aunty thought he was having an affair with someone else,” she said to mStar.