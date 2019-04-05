These Vans got the David Bowie treatment

The limited-edition Vans X David Bowie collaboration launches on April 5. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, April 5 — Vans is celebrating David Bowie’s legacy as “the man who fell to Earth” with a new capsule collection.

The skatewear label has unveiled its “Vans X David Bowie” collaboration, in the form of a series of sneakers, t-shirts and caps referencing some of the iconic musician’s best-known album artworks.

The limited-edition series, which launches on April 5, features imagery nodding to some of Bowie’s most emblematic albums, ranging from Space Oddity to Blackstar. A version of the brand’s Slip-On 47 V shoe honours the studio album Hunky Dory, while a red leather version of its Sk8-Hi Platform 2.0 sneaker calls to mind the singer’s alter-ego, Ziggy Stardust.

Tops and caps featuring Bowie’s famous artistic footprint, such as red and blue lightening bolts, and images of the superstar himself, complete the collection, which is also peppered with the Vans logo throughout. Two of the sneaker styles will also be available in children’s sizes.

The collaboration is the latest in a string of big-name partnerships for Vans, which honoured the famous animated character Mickey Mouse last year with a 90th-anniversary line. The brand has previously teamed up with creative partners as diverse as The Simpsons to the artist Takashi Murakami. — AFP-Relaxnews