Sabahan kids’ hula-hoop video fail goes international, gets featured on Buzzfeed

The video has been making its rounds on social media and melting hearts along the way. — Screengrab from Twitter/FazriHassan

PETALING JAYA, April 3 — Two primary school pupils from Sabah are now internet stars thanks to a video showing a failed but adorable attempt at mastering the hula hoop.

The video was posted by their teacher Muhamad Fazri Hassan on Twitter and has racked up a mind-blowing 3.2 million views since it went up on March 16.

Even Buzzfeed News couldn’t resist the charm of the two girls and recently featured them on their site.

Ramai pula yang dm tanya pasal budak kat video ni. Nama dia Maisarah. Murid pendidikan khas kategori Global Development Delayed.Tahun 2. Video ni diambil masa kami buat drilling untuk kejohanan Olahraga PPKI MSSD Sandakan. Tak minta banyak, doakan mereka dapat lari 100m je.hahaha pic.twitter.com/MmiZg2oYIu — Fazri Hassan (@FazriHassan) 16 March 2019

Many were especially taken with the girl in the blue tudung who has got the Internet fawning over her cute mannerisms and sweet smile.

Fazri revealed that the girl, known as Maisarah, has Global Developmental Delay, a condition where a child takes longer to reach certain developmental milestones in speech, movement and other areas compared to other children of the same age.

The video was taken during a physical education training session at SK Gas in Sandakan as part of the school’s special education integrated programme (PPKI).

“I’m not asking for much, just praying that they will be able to run in the 100-metre race,” Fazri wrote in the tweet

The young teacher said PPKI pupils have a separate classroom and curriculum specially conceived for those with learning disabilities.

Through the Twitter thread, he went on to spread awareness about kids with special education needs while continuing to share heartwarming videos of Maisarah and her classmates.

Aside from being happy to have a new soft toy collection in the classroom today, she also asked my permission to borrow a story book. "Nak tunjuk sama kakak" katanya.

Ermm nak cari buku pop up lah lepas ni...biar minat buka buku tu bertambah tambah lepas ni pic.twitter.com/A9Nwp90g3X — Fazri Hassan (@FazriHassan) 1 April 2019

Following the viral buzz surrounding the video, Fazri admitted that the experience was “overwhelming” after receiving a flood of questions about Maisarah including queries on whether or not the child had a social media presence.

Hi everyone,



It's been an overwhelming experience to receive such a tremendous responses regarding my students's viral video. I've received a lot of questions, positive thoughts, and love from everyone during these past few days. — Fazri Hassan (@FazriHassan) 23 March 2019

While the Year 2 pupil is not on Twitter or Instagram yet, Fazri said that fans can spot her in occasional posts on the school’s official Facebook page for PPKI activities

In an interview with SAYS, Fazri added that Maisarah is still blissfully unaware of her newfound fame online, perhaps because she had always been popular even within her community.

“We let her know that she’s viral, but she has no idea what ‘viral’ is.

“According to her mum, she had this conversation with her younger sister about her being famous, but we still think she has no idea because even before this, a lot of people like to take pictures with her,” he was quoted as saying.

The video has had a positive impact as many have been asking Fazri about his work as a special education teacher and how they can adopt it as a career for themselves.