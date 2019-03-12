KL International AV show is back to showcase the latest home entertainment equipment

(From left): Vistana Kuala Lumpur Titiwangsa general manager Emmanuel Olazo, KLIAVS organising chairman Dick Tan, and AV2Day.com reviewer Lam Seng Fatt unveil the KLIAVS 2019 poster. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Audio visual enthusiasts take note!

The annual Kuala Lumpur International Audio Visual Show (KLIAVS) is back for its 26th edition, and as in previous years, AV fans can look forward to a wide range of high-tech home entertainment equipment.

This year’s edition was launched at Vistana Kuala Lumpur Titiwangsa hotel, which will also be the exhibition’s venue from July 26 to 28.

From stereo turntables, valve stereo amplifier to the latest digital surround sound home theatre systems and big screen high definition TVs, the show’s organising chairman Dick Tan said KLIVA 2019 will offer wide array of advanced AV equipment.

“Here at Vistana Kuala Lumpur Titiwangsa, the exhibits are spread across four floors and there will be 25 to 30 marshals to guide the visitors,” he said.

Tan said exhibitors and visitors would be able to experience the same, if not higher, level of convenience as far as service — by the hotel and organiser — is concerned.

Similar to last year, the three-day event is expected to attract about 65 exhibitors and more than 10,000 visitors.

The entrance fee for the show is RM12, and Tan said each paying visitor will receive a limited edition commemorative CD.

Staying true to its namesake, the exhibition will showcase the ultimate in in-home entertainment, including stereo amplifiers, projectors and high-definition televisions by major players in the AV industry.

“From a technological standpoint, the 4K Ultra-high-definition (UHD) technology continues to grow as long as the availability of 4K (UHD) Blu-ray (DVD) discs grows,” he said.

“This will undoubtedly fuel the already fast developing 4K display market in both the UHD TV and UHD projection sector.”

Tan added that there will also be a demonstration on bass control by one of the exhibitors.

Since its debut in 1994, KLIAVS has been the platform for AV brands and dealers to display their products.

Over the years, the show has gradually evolved into becoming the ultimate AV event on the local ground — where enthusiasts in home entertainment gather to exhibit the best and most innovative products in the business.

To book a space as an exhibitor, contact 3Dot Events Sdn Bhd at 03-5621 0545 or send an email to [email protected].