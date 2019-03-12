Japan Airlines to launch ZIPAIR Tokyo low-cost long-haul carrier

Japan Airlines has revealed the name of its new low-cost long-haul carrier. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, March 12 ― The Japanese airline is launching a new medium to long-haul carrier with a low-cost business model, due to take off in summer 2020. It will fly under the name of ZIPAIR Tokyo.

A new medium to long-haul budget carrier is set to take off just in time for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, running July 24 to August 9, 2020. The carrier's name was chosen for its reference to zip codes ― highlighting the variety of destinations to which ZIPAIR Tokyo will fly ― while also nodding to the speed with which passengers will be able to travel from A to B.

ZIPAIR Tokyo will be based at Narita Airport and will first of all fly routes to Bangkok International Airport in Thailand and Seoul in South Korea. Japan Airlines previously revealed ambitions to connect some 500 destinations, leveraging this low-cost carrier as part of that plan.

The new carrier's website is now online at www.zipairtokyo.com.

Japan is already home to a low-cost carried called JetStar Japan, operating short-and medium-haul flights. ― AFP-Relaxnews