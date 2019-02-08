Alcohol before sex and other tricks to help men ‘last longer’ in bed

Studies define premature ejaculation to be a sexual dysfunction characterised by short latency period of less than one minute. — Stock pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The ability to finish early and fast can often be advantageous in many areas in life, but certainly not when it comes to lovemaking.

Most men from across the world are often insecure about the size of their genitalia and their duration in bed, believing an above-average size and a drawn-out performance could better feed the sexual appetite of their partner.

Well, although they can’t naturally do much about the size of their penis, there are many ways to help control their shortcomings in the lovemaking duration, which doctors call premature ejaculation (PE).

According to Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur consultant urologist Prof Dr George Lee Eng Geap, the interval of intercourse is quite variable between individuals, but the duration can be influenced by degree of arousal, age, partners and the circumstances during the intercourse session.

“In a scientific manner, the interval of intercourse is measured by the partner timing the duration from the point of penetration, to the point of ejaculation, which ideally ranges from five to eight minutes.”

He added that the International Society of Sexual Medicine defines PE to be a sexual dysfunction characterised by short latency period of less than one minute, when the person has no control to prolong the interval and are bothered by such short timing.

Although the exact aetiology of PE is still unknown, Dr Lee said one school of thought is relating it to the deficiency of neurotransmitters (serotonin) in the brain, while others point the finger at sensitive penile tissues or “rushed” masturbatory behaviour.

“Some even associate it with genetic defects or the inflammation of the prostate.”

While such sexual dysfunction could possibly have devastating damage on relationships, Prof Lee highlighted that there are many natural methods that can be used to easily overcome PE.

Here are five little-known tricks to help you last longer during sexual intercourse:

Squeeze the glans before climax

An effective technique to delay ejaculation is to squeeze the tip of the penis as soon as you feel you are about to ejaculate.

Maintain the squeeze until the feeling subsides and wait for a few seconds before you penetrate again.

Interrupt the rhythm of intercourse before ejaculation

Another simple method to delay your ejaculation would be by interrupting your intercourse rhythm.

Quickly withdraw penetration as soon as you feel you are reaching climax, and allow yourself to relax for a while until the sensation subsides.

Masturbation before sex

Masturbating a few hours before having sexual intercourse may help you last longer during sex.

This is because when you ejaculate during masturbation, the sensitivity on the genitalia tends to decline.

Therefore, it will take a longer time to reach an orgasm when you try to ejaculate again.

Drinking alcohol before sex

Alcohol affects central nervous system and slows down brain activity that is needed to achieve orgasm.

Therefore, a small amount of alcohol may help prolong ejaculation.

Desensitising cream

There are variety of numbing creams in the market that decrease the sensation felt during intercourse and eventually prolong your lovemaking session.

Dr Lee said although the techniques may work for some, it may also be cumbersome for others.

“In recent years, the medication to delay ejaculation has also been approved to treat PE with good efficacy.”