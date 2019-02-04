From washing hair to eating porridge, take note of these CNY taboos to avert bad luck

Avoid these nine Chinese New Year superstitions and taboos to avert bad luck throughout the year. – Graphic by Tengku Zulfadzil

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 – The Lunar New Year is an auspicious occasion where cultural practices are observed to avert misfortune and bad luck throughout the year.

To ensure a prosperous year ahead, traditional families will abide by their set of beliefs and superstitions to kick off the year on the bright note.

In modern times, however, many of these superstitions have been discarded as the younger generations consider them outdated.

However, while some may still believe in these traditions, we’ve compiled a list of Chinese New Year taboos for you to take note of:

Sweeping and dumping on the first day

The Chinese are discouraged from sweeping their house on the first day of Chinese New Year as it is traditionally associated with sweeping wealth away, while taking out the garbage is symbolised as dumping out good fortune from the house.

Spring cleaning is usually done before the occasion.

Wearing ragged or black colour clothes

Avoid wearing old or dirty clothes as it symbolises poverty and misfortune.

Instead dress up in new clothes to usher in new beginnings.

Besides, dressing in dark colours is associated with woeful occasions like funerals and mourning ceremonies.

Using sharp objects

It is believed that using sharp objects such as knives, scissors or needles during the festive season may give rise to unnecessary quarrels and disputes with family members or neighbours.

Washing clothes and hair

Many people are reluctant to wash clothes on the first two days of the Chinese New Year as these two days are celebrated as the birthday of the Water God.

Some also believe that it is important not to wash their hair on the first day of the Chinese New Year as it may wash away one’s fortune.

Eating porridge for breakfast

Avoid eating porridge for breakfast on the first day of Chinese New Year, so you don’t derail a good start to the year.

In the past, less fortunate people only could afford rice porridge.

Therefore, superstitious folks believed that it’s a bad omen as only poor people have porridge for breakfast.

Lending and borrowing money

Lending money is considered an unlucky omen which is associated with economic loss.

Alternatively, asking for return of debts owed is also a taboo during Chinese New Year.

Breaking plates

Avoid breaking tools, plates or glasses during Chinese New Year as it may result in money loss and family splits in the future.

Taboo words

Start the year with a positive spirit and avoid negative words such as death, ghost, killing, breaking, pain, losing and poverty.

Crying

It is believed that the cries of a child bring bad luck to the family and could trigger a series of misfortunes.

Therefore, avoid scolding your children during the festive season.