Binge-watch these Malaysian Chinese New Year ads (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — Like food and merriment, Malaysians have come to expect video advertisements to entertain them during every festival.

This Chinese New Year is no exception with the multitude of such ads being created for them by various companies.

So, in the spirit of sharing, Malay Mail has compiled some of them for your binge-watching pleasure. Watson’s poking fun at sibling rivalry during the festive season with a short musical drama. — Videograb via YouTube/Watsons Malaysia

1. Watsons Malaysia – ‘Happy Beautiful Year’

Have you ever caught a sibling using some of your stuff? Or wearing some of your clothes?

It can get infuriating, especially when it happens all the time.

Well, if you can relate, then Watsons Chinese New Year ad “Happy Beautiful Year”, is sure to bring back some bittersweet memories.

Starring a glitzy cast with the likes of JinnyBoy, Amber Chia and Pink Tan, the musical short drama pokes fun at the conflicts that some (or most) families go through.

2. Petronas – ‘Heart’

It is only a matter of time until eyes start to water when watching a Petronas ad during the festive seasons, like Chinese New Year.

There is no “if”, but only “when” the ad starts to make you feel all mushy inside.

This Chinese New Year, it is no different as Petronas tells the tale of how work life and family life often coincide. Titled “Heart”, this ad proves that despite the difficulties that some people may face balancing their responsibilities, the love you get from your family is always there to warm the heart. A true tale of a mother’s undying love. — Videograb via YouTube/Daikin Malaysia

3. Daikin – ‘Forget Me Not’

Get your tissues ready, because Daikin’s “Forget Me Not” is guaranteed to leave you in tears.

The ad showcases the story of a family of three getting ready for Chinese New Year, just like any other family would.

Mom is busy running around and giving orders as she goes, with her reserved husband and son just doing everything they can to get things done just the way she wants it.

But somehow, it seems like maybe she might have wanted one thing to be different. ‘Pomelo with a leaf? Or no leaf?’ — Videograb via YouTube/PLUS TV

4. PLUS – ‘Shou Xin’

Finding the perfect gift is a tedious task, especially when you consider all the travelling that comes with it.

The ad, titled “Shou Xin”, depicts the running around that a father and son go through just to get the perfect gifts for everyone during CNY.

“Ah Boy” is quite fed up with the endless shopping that his father does every year and gets increasingly irritated as the quest for the perfect gift seems to be a never-ending one.

However, sometimes it isn’t about the gift but the thought behind it that brings joy to people.

Something “Ah Boy” might have to learn the hard way. “Grandfather Stories” that giving meaning to life. — Videograb via YouTube/Digi Telecommunications

5. Digi – ‘Grandfather Stories’

A young man who seems to have a fear of water is currently living with and taking care of his grandfather. Every day without fail, his grandfather sings the same song, over and over again.

Although he brushes it off at first, after a while the young man can no longer stand his grandfather’s incessant singing and snaps at him.

Little does he know what the song represents, and what it means to his grandfather. Family. Burning a hole in your pocket. Or are they? — Videograb via YouTube/HongLeong Bank Malaysia

6. Hong Leong – ‘Payback Time’

Life with your first job isn’t easy.

You’ve got no money to your name, and you’re working extra hard to impress your bosses.

Now, imagine if your parents ask you to start paying RM 888 a month to them for the household fund.

Crazy right?

Well, “Payback Time” shows that even when you least expect it, your parents always have a unique way of surprising you. It is not what you say, but what you do that counts. — Videograb via YouTube/PrudentialMY

7. Prudential – ‘Word Count’

The trials and tribulations of daily life often leave us exhausted, craving moments of peace and quiet.

This is harder for kids to understand as they have not been through it before.

“Word Count”, relives this experience through the eyes of a young woman who is growing increasingly frustrated with her father’s lack of communication.

Even to the point where she makes a game out of it, counting the number of words he speaks in a day. Although, she soon discovers that it is not what he says that matters, but what he means that shows he cares. Some things never change. — Videograb via YouTube/F&N Malaysia

8. F&N

F&N takes us on a trip down memory lane through this unique, product-incorporated ad.

Infusing the old and new bottles of their drinks (like Sarsi and Orange Crush) into the love story of a young couple. Over the years until they eventually grow old but despite things changing over the course of time they have stuck by each other’s side.

Orange Crush and Sarsi in hand.