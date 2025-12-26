KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — When it comes to warung food, it’s often a case of good luck when you stumble upon one with fabulous food.

This particular stall, right opposite Menara Noble Land, was just a random pick when I visited many years ago as I had parked next to it.

Juicy grilled chicken (left) was swiped by an enthusiastic diner and the ugly ‘ikan keli’ (right) was my go-to order — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It remains a favourite, whenever I am in the neighbourhood, purely for its superb ikan bakar.

Opened for 22 years, the founder and namesake of this warung may have died but her young daughter is still carrying on her mother’s legacy.

Follow the billowing smoke to peek at the hot grill to see what’s cooking.

‘Ikan sumbat’ with its spicy ‘sambal’ is one of their specialties — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

I spied rows of ikan keli, large pieces of butterflied chicken leg and ikan kembung, slowly cooking over the white-hot coals.

I was tempted to get their ikan sumbat but finally it was their ikan keli I picked.

Even the ikan kembung slathered with a green chilli sambal winked at me but I still stuck to my go-to order.

It’s not easy to get the timing and heat correct for ikan bakar, as some stalls including popular ones that specialise in just ikan bakar often overcook it until the flesh turns rubbery.

Ikan keli is probably the least favourite for many, as it just looks like an ugly monster with its large head.

Once you look past its appearance, tear open the burnished skin, you will find find moist flesh when it’s grilled perfectly.

Take your pick from an assortment of vegetables and curries laid out in trays — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Even the grilled chicken was juicy too with a hint of smokiness from its time on the fire.

Usually diners pick just one protein but I got greedy and ordered both to relish since I rarely visit.

Each item is around RM10 or RM11, depending on the size.

There’s an assortment of vegetables, curries and fried items all laid out in trays, tempting you to add them to your plate.

It could be fried cow’s lungs or paru, vegetables like chopped beans or spinach or even crunchy tempeh.

As the warung is inside the Golden Triangle, you may spot curious tourists dining here too.

The roadside stall attracts tourists (left) keen to sample local fare. Long wooden tables (right) offer comfortable dining here — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

You can spot them in sunglasses as they video their lunch, digging into the ikan bakar and safely sticking to the familiar broccoli, as locals sit next to them, tucking into the food with their hands.

Early risers can also dine on nasi lemak, nasi goreng and mee goreng from 7am to 10am.

The nondescript ‘warung’ sits right across from Menara Noble Land, just in front of parking lot — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Fatimah Corner

1, Lorong Ceylon,

Bukit Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 7am to 3pm (Monday to Saturday) Closed on Sunday and public holidays.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.