KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Discerning grilled fish fans who look for fresh fish will be thrilled with Ikan Bakar Malaya, where their ikan bakar is a standout.

It throws out the rule book for the typical ikan bakar which is usually drenched in a spicy sambal that overwhelms the fish’s delicate flavours.

Some stalls even wrap it in banana leaf, allowing the fish to slowly cook over the hot griddle without burning the skin.

Operated by a Kelantanese, he replicates his hometown’s beachside vibes, where fresh catch is simply grilled over hot coals.

During the weekend, it’s packed for lunch with families. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Using only fresh fish sourced from various parts of Malaysia, it harks back to the good old days when you went on a fishing trip and this grilling method allows you to relish your catch at its best; aromatic and slightly crispy on the outside, moist flesh inside.

Various ways are offered to enhance the flavours of the fresh seafood so pick one that fits your palate.

Either ask for it to be grilled on its own or lightly brushed with their sambal for a hint of spiciness.

There’s a dipping chilli sauce served on the side for those who like their grilled fish with a blast of burning heat.

For those who prefer the heat turned down a notch, just temper out the spiciness with a few drops of kicap manis and a squeeze of lime juice.

Various ways to enjoy your grilled fish can range from drenching it with ‘sambal’ or eating it with that super spicy sauce tempered with ‘kicap manis’ and lime juice. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Or just go for the typical drench method, where the grilled fish is generously covered with a not too spicy sambal.

If you’re not sure about that bright red sambal, play it safe and ask for it to be served in a saucer on the side, allowing you to adjust to your heat tolerance.

Dining here starts with “shopping” for your seafood from a line-up of styrofoam boxes filled with ikan jenahak, ikan aji aji, ikan bawal emas and the more familiar ikan siakap and ikan pari.

There are also large specimens of whole sotong complete with tentacles.

Select your order from a row of styrofoam boxes with fresh fish and ‘sotong’. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Once the order is confirmed, it’s all weighed, transferred to stainless steel grill baskets and the grilling starts.

Depending on the size of the fish, it can take up to 20 minutes for the ikan bawal emas, as it’s slowly cooked to ensure the skin is lightly grilled and not blistered till black.

Through his two years of grilling seafood, the owner observed that depending on where the fish was caught, whether it’s in the open sea or a caged fish farm, one can tell from the smoke that emits from the fish as he grills it.

His preference is fish sourced from the sea, whether it’s wild caught or reared in a marine fishery, as it tastes cleaner.

The winner is this grilled ‘ikan aji-aji’ eaten on its own as the firm white flesh is sweet and moist. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Out of the two fishes we selected, the real winner was the ikan aji aji — grilled till its skin is slightly blistered but juicy inside.

Also known as amberjack fish, the white flesh is firm with a lightly sweet flavour, requiring very little seasoning from that spicy dipping sauce on the side.

For the ikan bawal emas, this was also good as the fish soaks up that mild sambal, giving it just a little spiciness.

If you’re the type who loves eating fish, relish every part of the pomfret as the best bits are the fine flesh at the fins and the head.

‘Sotong’ is grilled on its own without any seasoning and can be paired with the ‘sambal’ on the side. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For the sotong, this was cooked perfectly without any of the dreaded rubbery texture and can be eaten on its own or dipped in the sambal.

Relish the fresh seafood with rice and a side of ulam, washed down with a complimentary jug of sirap ais, reminiscent of the cool, sweet taste of sirap kahwin, usually served at weddings.

‘Sirap ais’ (left) is served to you in a small jug to cool your tongue and a plate of ‘ulam’ (right) with stink beans, brinjal and lady’s fingers can be enjoyed with your grilled fish. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The menu is laser focused on just the grilled items with just a keropok lekor snack to chase away your hunger pangs as they grill your seafood.

Look for the eatery next to Balai Polis Hulu Kelang in Keramat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Ikan Bakar Malaya

Jalan AU2/1C (Next to Balai Polis Hulu Kelang),

AU2, Keramat,

Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: 12pm to 10.30pm, 4pm to 11pm (Friday)

Tel:012-6375544

Facebook: @ikanbakarMalaya

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

