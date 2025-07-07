PETALING JAYA, July 7 — We are a lucky lot as we’re seeing quite a few Sri Lankan places popping up like Aralia Ceylon and Indian Cuisine.

Located in PJ’s Aman Suria, this place adds diversity to an area better known for the likes of dai chow, char siu, Hakka noodles and curry mee.

Head here for lunch to dive into a cuisine that favours fragrant spices like cardamom and cinnamon, plus fresh coconut milk in their dishes.

As one digs inside, it reveals tender mutton pieces and abundant fried shallots with a whole hard boiled egg. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Most of the dishes including the curries are cooked upon order, keeping things fresh.

Start first by selecting your carbohydrate.

Plain rice may sound ho-hum so how about their Thali Set (RM13) where plain rice is served with dhal, rasam, three types of vegetables, curd, pappadam and of course, a sweet treat in the form of a creamy payasam.

Kuliyal Rice Seafood is served in a banana leaf parcel toasted in the oven (left) which hides rice cooked in curry, seafood, onions and chillies. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Or you may prefer going down the flavour packed route with their Briyani Mutton (RM25).

It comes in a deceptively small pot covered with a pappadam, where digging under the fluffy grains, reveals tender mutton pieces and a whole hard boiled egg.

An abundance of crispy brown fried onions drive more flavour into the grains, giving each spoonful a slight sweetness.

Jaffna Dried Mutton is pull-apart tender and fragrant with spices. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Don’t ignore the small bowls given on the side too from the brinjal chutney with its soft melting texture, raita to temper the spiciness on the tongue and a flavoursome dhal.

Sri Lankans are the masters of invention when it comes to leftovers, spinning them into different dishes like kuliyal rice, as offered here.

The rice is transformed from a plain Jane into orange grains, thanks to the use of leftover curry plus a sprinkle of onions and chillies.

Negombo Fish Curry is thick with coconut milk and punchy with spices that goes perfectly with a mountain of rice. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Like a present, it’s hidden inside a banana leaf parcel emitting a smoky smell, as it’s lightly toasted in an oven.

Open it and you get rice soaked in curry with a hint of spiciness and the choice of your protein or vegetables.

Kuliyal Rice Seafood (RM17) was rather skint on prawns and calamari but the rice had flavour albeit its slightly wet texture.

Gobi 65 (left) are crunchy cauliflower florets while Brinjal Moju (right) is a combination of soft sliced eggplant, onions, curry leaves and chillies. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

One can opt for vegetables, chicken or mutton too, plus that portion can generously feed two people.

The fun part starts with selecting the dishes to go with your rice.

Opt for the incredible Jaffna Dried Mutton (RM28), where the meat goes through a multi-step preparation, from marinating, simmering it with coconut milk until it is pull-apart tender and finally dry frying it with the spices.

Dining inside is a cool respite from the blazing heat especially when it's noon time. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Negombo Fish Curry (RM25) is the type of curry you just want to drown your rice in, until every drop of that coconut rich curry with a strong punch of spice is all gone.

Gobi 65 (RM9) is prepped a la minute, where each floret has an enticing thin crunchy batter, perfect for popping in the mouth with those crisp curry leaves like a snack.

Brinjal Moju (RM9) is a surprise as the soft, slightly sweet eggplant pieces share the limelight with other friends like sliced onions, green chillies and curry leaves, requiring one to eat it all to get various textures and heat.

The next round, I have my eyes on those crabs, cooked Jaffna or Negombo style and a chilli version.

Located across from Yan Wo Seafood, this place offers diversity in an area peppered with local fare. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

After 5.30pm, one can snack on various street food items, like kottu roti, another maverick recreation of flatbread, stir fried with other ingredients.

Or get bowled over by the appams, a selection of plain, paal (coconut milk), sweet or with egg, which warrants another visit.

A small selection of tandoori items and naans also beckon, keeping tummies happy for the night meal.

Aralia Ceylon and Indian Cuisine,

Lot No. 10, H-G-10,

Ground Floor,

Jalan PJU1/45, Aman Suria,

Petaling Jaya.

Open: 11.30am to 9.30pm. Closed on Sunday.

Tel:012-3317047.

Instagram: @aralia_pj

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.