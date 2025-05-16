PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Red. Black. White. No, we’re not picking colours for your home but noodles, or more precisely handmade egg noodles.

That’s what you get at Chan SinKee Noodle, operated by third generation owner Chan Wee Siang, who carries on his family’s legacy by making the noodles from scratch.

Chan’s grandfather Chan Sin migrated from Guangdong to Johor in 1931, where he started selling laksa and stuffed beancurd.

He learned the craft of making noodles with a bamboo pole and embarked on his new business from a mobile stall, with the help of Chan’s father, Chan Ha Chai.

This new home for the restaurant has a modern, minimalist look (left) so find the place with this signage (right) near to Makantime. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Eventually, Chan’s father took over the business, moving the stall into 8383 Kopitiam.

In 2010, Chan returned to his hometown to learn the ropes and took over the business in 2012 after his father retired.

Five years later, he brought his version of the noodles to Kota Damansara, eventually moving to his present place this April.

In Pontian, the stall now has its own shop, Kedai Mee Sin Kee, which is apparently operated by Chan’s cousin.

The highlight here are those egg noodles, made daily using a traditional, laborious method of kneading the dough with a large bamboo pole, driven by the force from body weight.

The cooked noodles (left) aren’t passed through a cold bath before serving and tossed straightaway (right) in the tomato chilli sauce and topped with thin slices of ‘char siu’. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

This creates noodles with a texture that has bite and some springiness which feels more natural as it is from the gluten in the dough rather than a firmer al dente feel from artificial additives.

What’s interesting about these freshly made noodles is Chan serves them right after cooking it in hot water, unlike the time honoured method of blanching it in cold water after cooking which is believed to create a springier bite.

Apparently they only use pure natural ingredients and it’s preservative free, which is why there’s none of the strong, distinct alkali water (kan sui) taste or any bitterness, which can be imparted with kan sui.

Slick with that sweet, slightly spicy tomato chilli sauce, the broader ‘mee pok’ with its silkier bite is a hit with many. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The noodles are cut into two sizes in the machine, thin or broad, where the thin strands resemble our usual wantan mee and the broader strands are mee pok.

Mee pok is my go-to choice when I eat bak chor mee in Singapore, since those wider strands capture the tangy chilli-vinegar sauce so well.

In the Klang Valley, mee pok is only found in a handful of places and at Chan SinKee, their version leans towards silkiness with a slight bite to them.

The noodles are a blank canvas for the sauces — giving rise to different flavour profiles — fitting individual taste buds.

If you picked the red sauce, you get your choice of noodles covered with ‘char siu’. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Want a subtle sweet, reminiscent of carefree childhood days with just a hint of spiciness? Go for the red tomato chilli sauce, the OG of Pontian style wantan mee.

Or if you’re a stickler for tradition, the black sauce, a typical KL midnight dark version, will be your pick where dark soy sauce mingles with oyster sauce, leaving you with a slight touch of sweetness.

Always up for an adventure? Well go for the Guangdong white sauce, a mixture of lard and sesame oil.

The black sauce (left) is the closest to the KL style with a more restrained sweetness while the white sauce noodles (right) may not look much but one can smell the mixture of lard and sesame oil. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

It may look like it’s just plain noodles but the moment the bowl arrives, the aroma from the lard and sesame oil hits the nose making your mouth water with anticipation.

There’s also sambal and a soup version too. The black sauce can also be mixed with chilli sauce, or the noodles can also be tossed just with chilli sauce.

One can also ask for a shot of vinegar but here it’s very subtle, unlike the sharper tang found in Singapore.

Wafer thin char siu dyed red, shouting of old school style, covers the mound of noodles in the bowl, giving you a boost of protein.

Each order of the noodles is served with a small bowl of ‘wantans’ and fishball (left) and if you love not overly bouncy fish balls (right), order an extra bowl to enjoy. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

There’s also a bowl of wantans, three to be exact, the perfect size to just pop in the mouth.

Bobbing inside the bowl is the odd one, a solo fishball, representing the Teochew part of this equation.

Apparently it’s not made in house, like the wantans, but it doesn’t matter as the fish balls have a gentle bite, that will see you ordering another bowl (5 pieces for RM8) to relish.

Even the Homemade Fish Cake (RM8.80) has a nice, springy bite, while the Homemade Meat Roll (RM12) is the perfect crunchy, savoury snack.

Snack on Homemade Fish Cake (left) with a springy texture and Homemade Meat Roll (right) with a crunchy skin and tender meat filling. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

The noodles come in two sizes, small or regular, where it’s RM14.90 for a small bowl and RM17.90 for a regular bowl.

Combo sets are also on hand where a small portion of noodles can be accompanied with a drink of your choice.

It’s RM17.90 for the noodles and a choice of herbal tea or honey chrysanthemum, while those who need their caffeine fix can opt for the RM19.90 noodle set is served with Hor Kai Sai or white coffee, or even with Pontian pineapple juice for RM23.90.

A big attraction for dining here is the ample parking, leaving you worry free especially for a rushed lunch.

And as overheard from the next table, a big push factor is its location right across Makantime, where diners can pop over there for a “one of the best” bowls of cendol to complete their eating adventure.

Chan SinKee Noodle,

H-69-G, Bistari De Kota,

Jalan Teknologi 3/9,

Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 8am to 5pm. Closed on Sunday.

Tel: 011- 16903848.

Website: @pontianmee

Facebook: @pontianmee

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.