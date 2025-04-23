KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Are you up for an adventure?

Adventurous souls willing to venture deep into an almost deserted shopping mall will unlock this wallet-friendly tonkatsu at Hogman.

Like intrepid explorers in a jungle, albeit a concrete one, we battled with offline parking systems, climbed up non-functioning escalators to reach this Japanese eatery.

By the time we arrived, just a shade after its noon opening time, almost all the tables were filled.

In line with our current times, the menu is incredibly price conscious.

Other places serve a rosu katsu set with pork loin for RM30 to RM40, but here their Rosu Katsu set with a 150 grammes pork loin will set you back by just RM19.80,

The small restaurant located on the second level is worth looking for inside the maze of this unfamiliar shopping mall. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s a deal worth climbing those escalators for, so maybe we shouldn’t complain and just wear some sports shoes the next time we come back.

One problem though is Hogman’s tonkatsu is the worst-kept secret gem, making it a target for everyone else.

Patience to endure the wait is needed for the weekends but weekdays are much more bearable as we found out.

Here, they serve food table by table, so don’t create a scene if your neighbour gets their food first.

Their katsu is worth the wait with its fluffy, crispy panko crumb that is good to eat on its own. The pork is juicy and tender.

The pork is tender for the Rosu Katsu Set (left) and Pickled Tomato (right) is a refreshing starter to the meal. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

At that price, I guess one cannot complain that the breaded layer tends to slightly pull apart from the meat but who cares once you pop it inside the mouth.

A tonkatsu sauce comes with the set, with an option to add on a small bowl of Japanese curry too, allowing you to get two different flavour combinations for your meal.

For those not into pork, there’s fried white fish, Japanese fried oyster and seafood choices.

Rice bowls topped with chicken karaage, seared salmon, chashu and unagi katsu are also on the menu.

Tonkotsu Shio Ramen brings double happiness with that luscious Pork Belly Chashu. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Go instead for the second most popular item in the menu, the Tonkotsu Shio Ramen (RM19.80).

Inside the bowl, the Pork Belly Chashu won us over with its melting-soft fatty layers with tender meat that was torched to give it a caramelised edge.

Even the light broth that wasn’t too salty was the perfect pair with the noodles, just like the double happiness symbol on the bowl.

Pickled Tomato (RM6.80) is one of those Japanese side dishes that is easy to put together but layered with flavours to give it a refreshing bite.

Tori Karaage is skillfully prepared here with juicy meat encased in a crunchy layer. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Tori Karaage (RM9.80), the Japanese fried chicken, passed with flying colours too, where the coating was crispy with a savoury flavour hiding juicy meat.

Those inside Hogman’s kitchen are definitely fry masters, as the deep fried items are all deftly prepared.

There’s a lot more we would try like the gyoza or more of that irresistible Pork Belly Chashu which is served in a rice bowl or mantou buns.

Hogman,

Lot L2-45 and L2-46,

Level 2, The Link 2,

No.5, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 1,

Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: 12pm to 9pm.

Tel: 012-4432533.

Instagram: @xiaoman_hog

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.