KLANG, Jan 27 — In Klang, bak kut teh is life.

Here, it’s morning sustenance for the body, where you sip on broths rich with herbs and spices and tuck into various pork cuts simmered in that same broth with rice.

Like all types of dishes, every cook has their own version that suits different palates.

Pork trotter is available with a gelatinous skin but it yields little meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Typically, diners prefer bak kut teh with copious bowls of broth. What makes each bak kut teh stall different then is their own proprietary mix of herbs and spices that perfume the broth.

However, there’s another type of bak kut teh where it’s served with a dark soup that has a more viscous texture.

That’s what you find at this obscure place known as Gao Sang Bak Kut Teh in Taman Sentosa.

The 'ka wan' meat cut offers a great pairing of tender but not mushy meat and soft skin.— Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Open for 10 years plus, sharp tongues may pick up the similarity of their broth to Mo Sang Kor.

That brand was once the darling of the bak kut teh lovers with branches all over the Klang Valley including one at Lot 10 Hutong. Now, it’s been reduced to just two outlets in Klang.

It seems Lee, who runs Gao Sang Bak Kut Teh, has family ties with Mo Sang Kor. However a dispute saw him part ways with the latter and strike out on his own.

Here, life is slow and steady with regulars popping by for their bak kut teh fix.

Chicken feet fans can slowly savour each piece until the bones are clean. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s the traditional style where you just eat your bowl of bak kut teh with a plate of rice and a soy sauce dip you concoct yourself with chopped chillies.

For those seeking yau char kwai, mushrooms, fuchuk, big bowls of light tasting broth to drink, dry bak kut teh and vegetables with your meal, this is not the place for you.

It pays to come early as there’ll be more choices for the meat cuts.

Look around their counter for goodies to select from whether it's intestines or these huge meat cuts. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The order is standard. You get a small bowl with that dark broth and your choice of meat for RM16.

There’s tua kut, sui kut, ka wan, pork trotters, chicken feet, intestines and so forth.

The skin on the meat cuts is amazing. Silky soft with a gelatinous bite.

Even the meat is good with a tender yet not mushy bite, that paired well with the glorious skin.

Every drop of that precious soup is savoured.

Weekdays see only regulars tucking into their 'bak kut teh'. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Some cuts like the one with bone or the ka wan is better for a ratio of meat and skin. While the pork trotter features wonderful skin, there’s not much meat to satisfy you.

The magic behind this bak kut teh starts from 2am onwards, whereby they boil the broth over high heat until it is thick from the gelatinous fat from the meat and infused with their secret blend of herbs and spices.

For Chinese New Year, they will only be closed on January 29. Business resumes on January 30.

Gao Sang Bak Kut Teh,

65-G, Lorong Dato Yusuf Shahbudian 29a,

Taman Sentosa, Klang.

Open: 7am to 1pm or until food runs out.

Tel: 019-6555770.

Days off not fixed.

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

*Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.