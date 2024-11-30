BANGKOK, Nov 30 — The Michelin Guide Thailand 2025 has accorded Sorn in Sukhumvit with three stars in, making it the first Thai restaurant in the world to achieve this prestige.

The restaurant, which opened in 2018, is renowned for its southern Thai cuisine, prepared using traditional methods and receiving accolades for its “excellence, quality, and consistency.”

Helmed by Chef Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri, Sorn earned its first Michelin star in 2019, and maintained a two-star rating for five consecutive years before achieving the three-star status.

Located off Sukhumvit Soi 26, the restaurant offers a set menu priced at 7,200 baht, with reservations available starting on the 15th of each month for the following month.

Sorn’s milestone reflects the growing recognition of Thailand’s culinary excellence on the global stage.

Chef Supaksorn “Ice” Jongsiri of Sorn reacts after Sorn was announced a three-star restaurant during the Michelin Thailand 2025 Awards Ceremony in Bangkok. — Picture from Instagram/sornfinesouthern

In the latest Thailand Michelin Guide, seven restaurants received two stars, 28 earned one star, and 156 were awarded Bib Gourmand status, with 270 more featured as Michelin-selected establishments.

Here’s the list of newcomers and their awards:

Two Michelin stars

Côte by Mauro Colagreco

One Michelin star

Akkee

Avant

Goat

Aulis

Coda (promoted from the Michelin Selected category)

Restaurants that lost their Michelin stars this year: