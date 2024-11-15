KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — So the Michelin awards for 2025 was announced yesterday and everybody is abuzz about whether those places deserve to be on the list or not.

Well, today we are sharing our own list... of nasi lemak places we think you should go to.

Yes, we know everyone has their own favourite nasi lemak. Whether it’s your mother’s or just the gerai nearest to the office, it’s all up to your personal preferences.

Debates go on and on about whether it’s the rice or sambal that matters. Or it could be the side dishes, adding another layer of deliciousness.

One thing is definite though, we cannot do without nasi lemak.

Here are our picks, check out their Instagram for location and times of operation. We provided this information for the two stalls that are not on Instagram. Enjoy!

Nasi Lemak Legend, KL. Instagram: @nasi.lemak_legend

Nasi Lemak Legend may come in small, simple packages but they pack a flavour punch with the spicy ‘sambal’ mixed with rice, ‘ikan bilis’, peanuts and a half portion of hard boiled egg.

Magic happens when nasi lemak is wrapped in a triangular banana leaf packet.

It may be just the most basic nasi lemak with rice topped with sambal but the banana leaf infuses the rice with its fragrance and just like that... deliciousness.

Like Japanese onigiri, the rice is lightly compressed so break it up with a spoon and mix it with the other toppings before eating.

Each item is well prepared. The tiny ikan bilis are whole ones with the head, a rarity these days. You will also find peanuts and protein in the form of a hard boiled egg.

The rice has that distinct coconut milk fragrance. When mixed with the sambal, it’s got a spicy zing to it, leaving your mouth pinging with the lingering flavours.

It may be costly at RM4.10 per packet but it ranks highly as a most satisfying nasi lemak.

Nasi Lemak Wanjo, Kampung Baru, KL. Instagram: @nasilemakwanjokgbaru

All-day cravings can be satisfied at Nasi Lemak Wanjo where the rice is super soft and the ‘sambal’ sweet-spicy.

Tuck into a plate of super soft rice grains with a distinct coconut milk fragrance, achieved by steaming three times.

The dark red sambal is sweet with a hint of spiciness.

Here, they only serve fried ikan bilis with their nasi lemak.

It’s served with a wide selection of traditional Malay side dishes, where highlights include the fragrant rendang ayam and begedil packed with chunky soft potatoes and minced beef.

As it is open from early morning till midnight, it’s nasi lemak anytime you wish. Brilliant for when the nasi lemak craving hits after hours.

Village Park Restaurant, Damansara Utama, PJ. Instagram:@villageparkofficial

Village Park Restaurant spent a year plus perfecting their ‘nasi lemak’ with the light, fluffy rice fragrant with coconut and a thick slow cooked ‘sambal’ redolent with lemongrass.

Don’t be surprised if you ask for extra rice here. Here, the rice is designed to be lighter on the stomach but still aromatic with coconut milk.

Achieving those fluffy, separate grains requires much work. Firstly, they use a mix of basmati, Thai fragrant, old and new rice.

It’s washed many times until it’s starch free. Then it’s steamed using a traditional wooden basket, layered with pandan leaves, allowing their fragrance to infuse the rice.

Even though you taste the coconut, the grains aren’t oily as they mix the santan in each time, allowing it to absorb. It also gets a dash of coconut water while layers of lemongrass, pandan leaves and ginger gives it more flavour.

The crowd pleaser is their well marinated ayam goreng berempah. Using fresh free range chickens, you get a whole leg freshly fried and paired with aromatic deep fried lemongrass and ginger shreds.

It is paired with a mild spicy sambal with a slightly thick texture from slow cooking the mix of fresh chillies and dried chillies. You will find it redolent with lemongrass flavours.

Everything on your plate is well crafted as they use crunchy ikan bilis and whole fried peanuts.

Nasi Lemak at Restoran Sepetang

54A, Jalan Desa Bakti, Taman Desa, KL. Open Wed-Sun 7am–1.30pm (Tue closed).

Seeking something unique? Try this ‘nasi lemak’ at Restoran Sepetang that serves wild boar curry fragrant with kaffir lime leaves and prawns sourced from Sekinchan.

You know you are in the right place when you see the long queue of customers waiting at this nasi lemak stall at the entrance of this kopitiam.

Most come early for the popular dry wild boar curry which runs out quickly.

The curry is packed with the fragrance of kaffir lime leaves, while each piece of meat is tender to the bite.

The rice has a mild coconut taste while their mildly spicy, savoury sambal is chunky with sliced onions and ikan bilis.

Other choices include rarely seen small prawns sourced from Sekinchan and their Nyonya style chicken rendang. There’s even kam heong chicken too.

Nasi Lemak Kak Chuk, Kampung Baru, KL. Instagram: @nasilemakkakchuk

Nasi Lemak Kak Chuk is where you go for a dose of ‘kangkung’ paired with Indonesian ‘ayam kalio’, tender ‘sambal sotong’ and ‘paru goreng’.

Line up at this small stall in front of the proprietor’s house where they serve fluffy rice hot from the pot.

Here, there are no plates as they use brown waxed paper wrapped in a cone to hold your rice and items picked from the pots.

With this serving method, everything mixes together to create a mess of flavours begging for you to use your hand to eat this meal.

The sambal is more savoury while the rice has a light coconut fragrance.

In a nod to their Melakan and Indonesian heritage, there’s kangkung and creamy ayam kalio.

Look also for the tender sambal sotong and paru goreng that will brighten up your morning.

Nasi Lemak Ujang, Gerai

No. 6, Medan Selera DBP, Jalan Choo Cheng Khay, KL Open Mon-Fri 7.30am to 3pm (Closed on weekends and public holidays)

Build a plate of happiness at Nasi Lemak Ujang where the star is the tender beef ‘rendang’.

What makes this 40 years plus nasi lemak stall worth searching for is its beef rendang.

Relish the tender, pull apart texture of the stewed beef with the slow cooked gravy rich with coconut milk, herbs and spices.

This brightens up your plate of nasi lemak where the rice has a distinct taste of coconut milk, when paired with its spicy sambal with a slightly sweet flavour. .

There’s also paru goreng, limpa, bergedil and sambal sotong.

Rather than follow the trend, here the fried chicken is the simple type minus any spices.

Go for the fried egg where an oozy yolk will add another layer of richness to your nasi lemak.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

