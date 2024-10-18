KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Food memories have a way of creeping up on you in unexpected situations.

When I visited Taman Bukit Maluri for pizza and yakitori, it triggered a vivid flashback of eating mee Jawa at a stall nearby years ago.

And it was fate when a friend posted his visit to Carol 666, located in the same vicinity of that mee Jawa stall.

It was a happy (though short-lived) moment as I thought I had found that long-lost stall.

While Carol 666 features almost a replica of that stall's signatures, sadly it has no links to it.

Apparently that other place closed due to the owner's health issues.

Dining at this place feels like I am grazing on various bites. It's technically not a main meal. However, it's the sum of all the items, as you're tempted into ordering an assortment of bites, that starts to fill you up.

Their Mee Jawa (RM9) has layers of flavours, depending on how you eat your way around the plate.

On its own, the gravy has a mild sweet taste. It's the use of sweet potatoes that gives it a natural sweetness.

Mix it all up with the sambal and it takes on a spicier dimension. The thin yellow noodles are smooth while the shredded yam bean gives it a refreshing crunch, followed by the toasted peanuts.

Small details matter here. The sliced beancurd puff is crunchy like a crispy wafer. There's also sliced beancurd, a half portion of hard boiled egg and crunchy homemade wafers.

Squeeze the calamansi lime for a slight sour taste. Here, this version is more sweet and spicy with just a tinge of sourness.

If the flavours are too mild for your palate, go for the Fruit Rojak (RM8.50 for small, RM9.50 for large).

Snack on their fruit ‘rojak’ with its mix of fruits, vegetables and crunchy crackers. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Technically, it's a fruit and vegetable salad, composed of cucumber, yam bean, pineapple and green mango.

The difference is this "salad" is served with an explosion of flavours, thanks to that gooey black sauce made with dark soy sauce, belacan and sugar.

There's no croutons but instead it's that same crunchy crisp from the Mee Jawa. A bite of that crisp, gives you a pop of roasted peanuts and that sticky, fragrant sauce. it's one of those bites I leave to the last to savour.

Other snacks to consider include their tauhu bakar and popiah. I wanted something different hence I ordered the Black and White Popiah (RM7).

Black and White Popiah is refreshing with fresh yam bean and cucumber plus crunchy bits with the umami seaweed taste. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It turned out to be a crunchy side dish as they used shredded fresh yam bean and cucumber, lightly dressed with mayonnaise. Inside, there's deep fried flour bits that pop in your mouth as you bite into them.

A touch of seaweed gives the whole bite a slight umami taste that makes you want to reach out for more.

There's also another Seaweed Popiah, that uses the cooked yam bean filling.

For a more substantial meal, there's chee cheong fun and an assortment of yong tau foo.

Find a table at this roadside stall and enjoy their snacks, ‘chee cheong fun’ and ‘yong tau foo’. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Look for the stall that is opposite Kahwheel Auto Service Center in Taman Bukit Maluri. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Carol 666, Stall opposite Kahwheel Auto Service Center, Jalan Burung Bebarau, Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong.

Open: 12.30pm to 10.30pm. Closed on Wednesday.

Tel:017-9808603.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.