KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — In one week, I found two gems along Jalan Burung Pucung in Kepong.

Not only did I find a Japanese hole-in-the-wall izakaya, but just a few doors away there was a place that celebrated pizza.

You wouldn’t have known it served pizza if not for the tiny neon pizza slice in front.

A small neon pizza slice is the best way to spot Dante Carlos Pizzeria. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What made it extra special was how they treated their pizza dough.

The moment you take a bite of their pizza, it is soft with a slight chewiness.

There is depth of flavour too, making you happy as you eat away.

This is all thanks to a long fermentation process.

For a biscuit-like crust, try out the 14-inch pizza with the toppings of your choice... this is the Beef Mania. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The menu offers 16 savoury pizzas and one dessert version with chocolate and fruits.

Playful names like Babi Berenang or Pizza Kosong made selecting which pizza to order quite fun too.

You will also find an unlikely pizza ingredient of honey jackfruit married with chicken or part of a trio in the dessert pizza with strawberry and blueberries.

There’s also pork rendang with potatoes in Babi Berenang.

Select from two sizes for your pizza, whether it’s the 10 inches that yields six slices or the thin crust 14 inches with eight slices.

Essentially it uses the same dough but with the thin crust, it’s stretched out more. There’s also an extra RM5 charge.

The use of panels helps to block off the noise, keeping it private. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

We decided to try both to see which we preferred.

The winner for the battle of the crusts.... was the 10 inches with its puffier, softer crust.

Somehow it loses the flavour when it’s too thin.

You do get a biscuit-like crunch but it just doesn’t feel like a pizza.

The Babi Dalam Hutan (RM35), where pork bacon gets hidden in greenery like rocket leaves was a favourite with the distinct bacon and tomato sauce combination.

It didn’t feel too rich too, thanks to the peppery rocket leaves.

In contrast, the Beef Mania (RM36) with its pepperoni, minced beef and roasted onion missed the mark for a meaty bite.

Dante’s Spaghetti is simple comfort with ‘al dente’ pasta tossed with a tomato sauce that isn’t sour. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As it takes some time for your pizza to be prepared, opt for a pasta, like the Dante’s Spaghetti to tame the hunger pangs.

You get an al dente pasta well tossed in tomato-based sauce.

There are various toppings like pork bacon, chicken or meatballs.

We tried the beef meatballs and it wasn’t the best pairing since it was a more rubbery type.

Probably the pork bacon could have been a better choice.

There’s also Mac and Cheese, a focaccia sandwich, pie and mushroom soup, should you want something else other than pizza.

Desserts are limited to gelato and their version of tiramisu.

The dining space is pleasant with the pizza oven being the centrepiece. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Dante Carlos Pizzeria, No 32E, Jalan Burung Pucung, Taman Bukit Maluri, Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 5.30pm to 9.30pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 5.30pm to 10pm (Friday and Saturday). Closed on Sunday and Monday. Tel:012-6307433.

Facebook: @DantesCarlosPizzeria

Instagram: @dantecarlospizzeria

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

