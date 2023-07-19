PETALING JAYA, July 19 — Noodles make me happy, especially well-executed handmade ones. Even more so when it is matched with flavourful toppings.

At Yap Noodles, located at the quieter side of PJ's Section 14, I found happiness in their noodle bowls.

Poised as a food delivery outfit in their early days, they have now switched to a brick and mortar business.

It's all about handmade noodles here. Freshly made every day, the noodles have a nice, chewy texture.

The noodles are served dry or with soup. If you like it with more heat, go for the spicy variant.

If rice is your preferred choice, fret not as there are a few options here too.

The luscious Red Raised Pork Belly with Dry Noodles makes you want more of that soft braised meat topped with a decadent layer of fat.

The toppings are a mixed bunch. Some are generic items like bursting meatballs, pork balls or smoked duck.

What shines are the home cooked ones like Garlic Sliced Meat and Red Raised Pork Belly.

You also get an egg as added sustenance. The texture is similar to those ones served with ramen albeit not oozing but with a soft, jammy yolk.

This kind of fuss-free food is ideal for a quick weekday lunch or a simple dinner.

What surprised me was their prices. The place may not be a hip noodle joint that gets you eyeballs on social media but it's comfortable air-conditioning dining, giving you respite from the glaring sun and heat.

A bowl of noodles with minced meat starts from RM10.90. The most expensive is RM19.90 for the chunky Red Raised Pork Belly.

Juicy wantans filled with minced pork, work their magic with that spicy sauce.

Portions are just nice to fill you up and not put you in a stupor, which we all do not need especially after lunch.

Another bonus is there's no sales and service tax levied for now, since they're below the service tax threshold.

For weekday lunch, there's also an offer of a free drink with any order of noodles or rice.

Their best seller is Garlic Sliced Meat with Dry Noodles (RM12.90). When I saw the word, "garlic", I envisioned a dish that would scare Dracula away.

Thankfully, it wasn't. Instead, I got tender pork cooked with caramelised edges and rich with a dark soy sauce. I kept rationing the deliciousness, relishing each piece with my noodles.

You get a spicy chilli sauce on the side. Either use it as a dip or add it to the noodles, to give it a spicy kick. There's also a soup with carrots, tomato and a piece of corn on the cob, that gives you homestyle vibes.

The dry noodles are served with a homestyle clear soup with vegetables and a piece of corn on the cob.

The other variant I tried was their Red Raised Pork Belly with Dry Noodles (RM19.90).

What I got were thick slices of glistening braised pork belly. Each bite was juicy with the smooth fat layer and the meat. You get an alluring taste of sweet and savoury from the rice wine, soy sauce and herbs used to cook the meat.

It was perfectly cooked. Usually, other places serve mismatched layers of soft fat but dry, harsh meat. That's an achievement in itself.

If a bowl of noodles is not enough, there's also side dishes to tempt you. If you love spicy things, the juicy wantans (RM6.90 for six pieces) served in a deep red spicy sauce should be your choice.

Otherwise, there's Fried Pork Chop (RM11). The meat is leaner, probably because it comes with a decadent buttermilk sauce for a dip.

The food definitely warrants more visits but the only downside would be that this area has limited parking especially if you visit for lunch.

Hidden away from the main road, the restaurant offers a cool respite from the heat and awesome noodle bowls.

It's still possible to get a space but you may need to drive around a few times. I tried and managed to score one that day, a few steps away from the restaurant.

Alternatively, visit at night for dinner or the weekend as it's much easier to score a parking space then. The eatery closes on Friday.

If you prefer to dine at home, a limited menu of items are also offered on Beepit.

Yap Noodles, 34-1, Jalan 14/22, Section 14, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11.30am to 3pm, 5.30pm to 8.30pm. Closed on Friday. Whatsapp: +6011-31061087. Instagram:@yapnoodles Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yapnoodles/

