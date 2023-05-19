KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Here's your chance to dine at the establishments selected for the inaugural Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2023.

For the whole month of June, FunNow Malaysia's GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang will showcase 45 Michelin-recognised dining establishments where you can dine on curated menus.

The list includes four one Michelin star restaurants, 11 Bib Gourmand and 30 Michelin Selected restaurants.

Under the Michelin Guide, the restaurants awarded a one Michelin star means they serve high quality cooking worth a stop, while the Bib Gourmand designation is selected for those who offer good quality cooking for good value.

For the Michelin selected restaurants, the establishments have met their inspector's criteria to be selected for the guide but may not meet the criteria for a star or a Bib Gourmand.

FunNow Malaysia General Manager Benson Chang explained, "With the launch of the first GastroMonth Kuala Lumpur and Penang, the aim is to support our food and beverage community, provide more accessible culinary experiences to Malaysians, and further establish Malaysia as a gastronomic destination on the international map."

Chang also added, "This is a great opportunity for food enthusiasts from across the country and world to discover and enjoy our delicious culinary scene."

FunNow Malaysia General Manager Benson Chang hopes the GastroMonth will help support the food and beverage community in Malaysia and establish the country to be a gastronomic destination on the international map

FunNow is an on-demand lifestyle booking app granting you access to restaurants, bars, wellness centres, hotels, salons and much more. The app with over 2 million registered members is available in Taiwan, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong and Thailand.

Highlights for the one Michelin star restaurants include a chance to dine at Dewakan's test kitchen with chef Darren Teoh, where he cooks up dishes that honour celebrated French chefs. It's also a once in a lifetime opportunity to dine at the test kitchen, which has never been opened to the public before.

You can also be the first to experience DC Restaurant by Darren Chin's brand new Cellar space with the chef himself as he cooks up his French "omakase."

Over in Penang, Restaurant Au Jardin which serves sophisticated European fare with local twists, will feature their "Best of the Year" menu that includes their signature Cognac and Hay Aged Duck.

For those who love Peranakan food, feast away at Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery on lorbak, pie tee, sambal petai, assam prawns, nasi ulam, pulut hitam and the list goes on and on.

The launch of FunNow inaugural's GastroMonth for Kuala Lumpur and Penang saw celebrated chefs from Michelin recognised establishments cooking up various dishes for guests

Under the Bib Gourmand category, it's a varied selection of cuisines like Malay, Sri Lankan, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese and modern European.

Prices start from RM98 per person for Penang's Ivy's Nyonya Cuisine which will feature a six-course meal. Other establishments also offer menus for two or four people, allowing larger groups of diners to enjoy the culinary experience.

For the Michelin selected establishments, there's Japanese sushi at Taka, fine dining Indian cuisine at Nadodi and French-Japanese icon Cilantro, rubbing shoulders with Penang's Tok Tok Mee Bamboo Noodles.

Visa Infinite and Visa Signature cardholders can also enjoy special discounts for the curated menus.

You can now book your dining experience for the month of June at https://www.events.myfunnow.com/gastromonth-malaysia-2023

